Photos: Inside Ukraine’s growing volunteer army, where the elderly and children help with war preparations

Marielle Descalsota
A boy plays with a weapon as an instructor shows a Kalashnikov assault rifle while training members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
A boy plays with a weapon during a weapons training session. Efrem Lukatsky/AP
  • Around 100,000 Ukrainian civilians, including the elderly, have been mobilized to bolster the country’s active military.
  • Children have also gotten involved in Ukraine’s preparation for a possible Russian invasion.
  • Russia has amassed over 150,000 troops outside Ukraine’s border.
As the threat of war with Russia looms, Ukraine’s civilian army is stirring.
Residents attend an open training organised for civilians by war veterans and volunteers who teach the basic weapons handling and first aid on one of Kiyv's city beaches on February 20, 2022.
Residents attend an open weapons training session organized for civilians by war veterans and volunteers at one of Kiyv’s city beaches. Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images
Some of Ukraine’s most vulnerable populations – its elderly and children — are joining with middle-aged civilians to take up arms in preparation for a possible conflict with Russia.

According to AFP, around 100,000 Ukrainian civilians have been mobilized to bolster its active military.

Meanwhile, Russia has amassed over 150,000 troops — armed with tanks, warplanes, and artillery — outside Ukraine’s borders. US officials claim the deployment is in preparation for Russian forces to “sweep down” on the capital city of Kyiv, which is home to three million people, per the Associated Press.

“The enemy is at our border,” Kyiv resident Serhiy Kalinin told the BBC in February. “So everyone should be prepared.”

Some of these elderly civilian soldiers began volunteering in 2014 when conflict broke out in Donbas at Ukraine’s frontlines.
Civilians train with members of the Georgian Legion, a paramilitary unit formed mainly by ethnic Georgian volunteers to fight against Russian forces in Ukraine in 2014, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Civilians train with members of the Georgian Legion, a paramilitary unit comprised mainly of ethnic Georgian volunteers, in 2014. Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Pensioner Dmytro Bellykov, who is in his 60s, is one of these soldiers. He returned to the recruitment center in February to join preparations to counter Russia’s looming invasion, per Reuters.

“I want to make sure all my data are in order, so they don’t forget about me,” he told the wire agency. “I know weapons, I am not a bad marksman, I can repair weapons.”

These volunteer battalions formed in 2014, when pro-Russian separatists attempted to take control of Donbas, a region in the east of Ukraine, per Spiegel. 

The conflict left 13,000 people dead, many of whom were soldiers fighting in the trenches.

Over 900,000 elderly people are affected by the conflict in Ukraine’s borderland cities, according to a United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affaris report cited by Al Jazeera.

 

One of the groups that train children and the elderly is a volunteer unit connected with a far-right group.
A boy plays with a weapon as an instructor shows a Kalashnikov assault rifle while training members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
A boy plays with a weapon during a training session for members of a far-right group in Kyiv. Efrem Lukatsky/AP
A video by AP shows civilians of all ages, including children as young as four years old and teenagers, being taught by Ukrainian National Guard soldiers how to insert a magazine into a rifle.

According to Radio Free Europe, the group in the video has connections with the far-right Azov Battalion. The ultranationalist group reportedly subscribes to neo-Nazi ideology, per Al Jazeera.

The news outlet reported that pensioners such as Liudmyla Smahlenko, 65, are among the “babushkas” or grandmothers, trained by the group.

“We are already a babushka battalion. In 2014, we dug trenches, set up field bases, and since we donate our pillows and blankets, plates, mugs – we bring them everything we can,” she told Al Jazeera in February.

According to AFP, volunteer soldiers train with replica Kalashnikov rifles and smoke grenades.

Teens have also taken part in defending Ukraine.
Ukrainian teenagers dig trenches for soldiers serving on their country's eastern front and facing off with Russian-backed separatists, near the eastern Ukraine village of Chervone, Mariupol region, on February 11, 2022.
Ukrainian teenagers dig trenches for soldiers near the eastern Ukrainian village of Chervone. Aleksey Filippov/AFP/Getty Images
One of these teenagers is 15-year-old Mykhailo Anopa.

“When our father, the pastor, said there might be shelling, that Putin might attack, I started having nightmares because that’s what I would think about before bed,” Anopa told AFP in February.

Anopa teaches a group of some 40 boys how to dig trenches, the wire reported.

“We dug trenches to help Ukrainian soldiers. Now, we are reinforcing them. This has become our responsibility,” he added.

 

 

Some 430,000 children have suffered from the conflict at Ukraine’s frontlines, according to UNICEF.
Children play on tanks displayed at the Motherland Monument on the newly created 'Unity Day' on February 16, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. 'Unity Day' was created by Ukraine's president this week, in response to news reports that February 16 would be the date Russian forces invade Ukraine after Russian forces have been massing on the Ukrainian border over the past months.
Children playing on tanks on February 16, also known as ‘Unity Day’ — which was created by Ukraine’s president after news reports speculated that Russia would invade on that date. Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Children in conflict zones often grow up with psychological and emotional trauma because of the violence around them, according to a report by the United Nations Children’s Fund.

“We had to run home like we always have [to] when they shoot,” Sergey, 16, told Foreign Policy in February.  “I like to play outside, but I never know if someone will shoot me dead.”

Marielle Descalsota