PHOTOS: Two ridiculously huge cruise ships are in Sydney together today

The Queen Mary 2 moored at Circular Quay in Sydney today. Photo: James Morgan

The flagship of the Cunard line, Queen Mary 2, and her younger sister ship, Queen Victoria, are anchored in Sydney Harbour today.

The 2000-guest, 90,000-tonne Queen Victoria arrived in Sydney yesterday, with her 151,400-tonne big sister – the largest ship to visit Australia – steaming through the heads just before dawn today. They passed each other as the QM2 berthed at the Overseas Passenger Terminal. The Queen Victoria is now moored off Bradley’s Head. It’s the first time both ships have been in Sydney together.

The 2600-guest QM2 is two months into a 113-night cruise around the world and after circumnavigating New Zealand, returns to Sydney on March 25.

This year is also the 175th anniversary of Cunard and as part of the celebrations, there’s a fireworks display on Sydney harbour tonight at 9.15pm as Queen Mary 2 sails past Queen Victoria at Athol Buoy.

A free photo exhibition of life aboard the Cunard ships is also on display at the Sydney Opera House forecourt until March 19. Sydney photographer James Morgan travelled around the world to produce 71 images of the Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth. The final two photos are from the arrival of the boats today.

Photo: James Morgan

Tourism & Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond said international visitors spend an average of $756 on accommodation, shopping, dining and transport before boarding the Queen Mary in Sydney. Passengers average $204 a day ashore in port.

“The turnaround of a 2,000 passenger ship – slightly smaller than the Queen Mary 2 – is estimated to generate $1 million for the local economy in provedoring, port charges and passenger and crew spending. A visit, like today, is estimated to generate around $500,000 for the economy,” Osmond said.

The cruise industry is worth more than $1 billion annually to Sydney.

The Queen Victoria moored off Bradley’s Head, near Taronga Zoo. Photo: James Morgan

