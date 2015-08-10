PHOTOS: Two humpback whales give tourists at Manly Beach a weekend show

Sarah Kimmorley

Whale Watching Sydney has captured images two majestic humpback whales breaching off the famous Manly Beach over the weekend.

Photo: Whale Watching Sydney/ Facebook.

Manly is lucky to be one of the few places in the world to witness one of the longest whale migrations in the world, as the animals travel along the coast of eastern coast of Australia, between their winter breeding ground to where they feed for the summer.

While whale watching season spans from early May to late November, the northern migration in early August provides viewers with stunning breaching performances by the whales and active males showing their dominance to impress females.

Photo: Whale Watching Sydney/ Facebook.

And here they go again! :) another great shot from this afternoon. #whalewatching #sydney

A photo posted by @whalewatchingsydney on

Amazing breach from this morning! #whalewatching #sydney

A photo posted by @whalewatchingsydney on

Exceptional day of #whalewatching today! Note the open eye, he is checking us out! ;)

A photo posted by @whalewatchingsydney on

#whale jumping in the distance

A photo posted by @whalewatchingsydney on

