PHOTOS: Two humpback whales give tourists at Manly Beach a weekend show

Whale Watching Sydney has captured images two majestic humpback whales breaching off the famous Manly Beach over the weekend.
Manly is lucky to be one of the few places in the world to witness one of the longest whale migrations in the world, as the animals travel along the coast of eastern coast of Australia, between their winter breeding ground to where they feed for the summer.
While whale watching season spans from early May to late November, the northern migration in early August provides viewers with stunning breaching performances by the whales and active males showing their dominance to impress females.
See more photos taken by Whale Watching Sydney of the great whale migration.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.