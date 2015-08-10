PHOTOS: Two humpback whales give tourists at Manly Beach a weekend show

Whale Watching Sydney has captured images two majestic humpback whales breaching off the famous Manly Beach over the weekend.

Photo: Whale Watching Sydney/ Facebook.

Manly is lucky to be one of the few places in the world to witness one of the longest whale migrations in the world, as the animals travel along the coast of eastern coast of Australia, between their winter breeding ground to where they feed for the summer.

While whale watching season spans from early May to late November, the northern migration in early August provides viewers with stunning breaching performances by the whales and active males showing their dominance to impress females.

Photo: Whale Watching Sydney/ Facebook.

See more photos taken by Whale Watching Sydney of the great whale migration.

And here they go again! :) another great shot from this afternoon. #whalewatching #sydney A photo posted by @whalewatchingsydney on Jul 9, 2015 at 12:46am PDT

Amazing breach from this morning! #whalewatching #sydney A photo posted by @whalewatchingsydney on Jul 8, 2015 at 1:08am PDT

Another great shot from yesterday. #whalewatching at its best. Today looks promising with flat seas and sunshine :) A photo posted by @whalewatchingsydney on Jun 23, 2015 at 5:20pm PDT

Exceptional day of #whalewatching today! Note the open eye, he is checking us out! ;) A photo posted by @whalewatchingsydney on Jun 23, 2015 at 1:53am PDT

The first whales have been sighted off Sydney and our season is only a few days away. Can't wait to get out again :) #whale #whalewatching #sydney A photo posted by @whalewatchingsydney on May 12, 2015 at 5:15pm PDT

Everyone seems to love this picture of this little #whale we watched inside #sydney harbour yesterday. And how could you not, cute little fella :) A photo posted by @whalewatchingsydney on Oct 22, 2014 at 10:14pm PDT

#whale jumping in the distance A photo posted by @whalewatchingsydney on Sep 17, 2014 at 11:33pm PDT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.