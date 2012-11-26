Two Colts Cheerleaders Had Their Heads Shaved During Today's Game

Earlier this season, numerous members of the Indianapolis Colts shaved their heads to show support for head coach Chuck Pagano who was diagnosed with Leukemia prior to the start of the season. And now two cheerleaders have joined in, having their heads shaved after promising to do so if fans donated at least $10,000 for Leukemia research during today’s game.



Here are the two cheerleaders having their heads shaved…

Photo: CBS Sports

And here is the final product…

Photo: CBS Sports

This is what one of the cheerleaders looked like earlier in the game….

Photo: CBS Sports

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.