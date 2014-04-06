PHOTOS: We Took A Tour Inside Twitter's Stylish New San Francisco Headquarters

Twitter’s corporate headquarters are in San Francisco’s gritty Tenderloin district.
It’s one of the city’s most depressed areas. The hope is that the influx of tech workers there will spur a mini-renaissance of a long-neglected neighbourhood.
We visited Twitter in March and were given a tour.
San Francisco's Tenderloin district remained one of the city's most economically depressed areas for generations.
With a market capitalisation of $US27 billion, Twitter is altering the Tenderloin from inside this 1937 Art Deco building. Here's the soaring lobby.
In a building this old, home to one of the largest tech companies in the world, classic design and modern technology go side by side.
Stepping off the elevator, you get a nature theme. You feel like you're stepping into a huge bird house.
The nature theme is part of Twitter's core identity. These deer have moved with the office from its first location.
The employee selection is far more vast. In the main cafeteria and lounge, it's about letting the outside in with a wall of windows overlooking a meticulously maintained outdoor space.
Through glass doors from the cafeteria, this outdoor area is a big selling point of Twitter employment.
Twitter does a nice job combining its urban setting with a relaxing natural feeling within its walls.
As comfortable as the space is, the focus here is definitely on work. There is not much socializing going on.
And now that it's settled into its new location, Twitter's reach is changing the world right outside its door.
