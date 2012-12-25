Check Out Tutorspree, The Startup That Wants To Help Everyone Get Into Harvard

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Do you ever wonder how people make it to Harvard?So does Aaron Harris, co-founder and CEO of Tutorspree and a Harvard alum. He thinks high quality tutoring is an important part of achieving the academic success necessary for acceptance to the world’s most prestigious universities.



So Harris started a company with the mission of making high-quality tutoring accessible to all.

Tutorspree has built a growing roster of excellent tutors around the country, currently they are at about 7,000. Prospective students or their parents can go online and type in their zip code to get a list of potential tutors in their area. If they are interested they fill out a brief online form and a Tutorspree representative contacts them.

Tutorspree works with potential clients to find the best tutor for the job and then they set up scheduling with the tutors. The company handles the payment and takes a small cut, but part of their appeal to tutors is that most of the money actually goes to the tutor.

They work out of a chill office in hip SoHo and we recently stopped by to see what they are up to.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.