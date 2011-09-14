PHOTOS: The Life Of The Tuareg

Photo: AP Images

The Tuareg have recently been in the news for helping Qaddafi loyalists escape from Libya. But many members of the tribe are trying to flee the chaos themselves.Both Qaddafi and the Tuareg have relied on each other. Qaddafi trained the Tuareg at Libyan camps and then sent them off to fight his wars, while the Tuareg often smuggled out weapons from the camps to arm themselves in their uprisings against Niger’s government.



We’ve put together a feature on the life of the Tuareg people, from their nomadic life in the desert to their love of an indigenous rock band.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.