12 Photos show how first lady Melania Trump decorated for their final Christmas in the White House

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks The Blue Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

The White House on Monday showed off how first lady Melania Trump decorated the White House for her final Christmas in the White House.

Earlier this year, Trump was overheard in leaked audio complaining about having to decorate the White House for the holiday season in 2018.

“I’m working my a– off with the Christmas stuff that, you know, who gives a f— about Christmas stuff and decorations but I need to do it, right?” the first lady told a former advisor in a conversation that was secretly recorded.

This year’s theme, “America the Beautiful,” honours the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, wildlife in the US, and American innovation in transportation.

First lady Melania Trump has decorated the White House, marking the final time the Trumps will celebrate Christmas in the Executive Mansion.

The White House on Monday unveiled this year’s Christmas decorations in a series of photos less than a month after President Donald Trump’s loss to President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

“I am excited to announce this year’s White House holiday theme, ‘America the Beautiful,'” the first lady said in a statement. “Over the past four years I have had the honour to travel to some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks and meet some of the most compassionate and patriotic American citizens.”

This year’s decorations also come months after audio was published by CNN in October of the first lady complaining to a former advisor in 2018 about having to decorate the White House for the holiday season amid criticism she hadn’t taken on more meaningful work as the first lady.

“I’m working my a– off with the Christmas stuff that, you know, who gives a f— about Christmas stuff and decorations, but I need to do it, right?” Trump was heard saying in the audio.

Her comments on the holiday were particularly at odds with that of her husband and other prominent Republicans, who often allege a fictitious “war on Christmas,” as phrases like “Happy Holidays” have become mainstream in the US to respect and include various religious beliefs.

The White House also released a video tour of the 2020 decorations, as it has in previous years.

See the 2020 Christmas decorations in the photos below.

This year’s theme is “America The Beautiful,” offering a “tribute to the majesty of our great Nation,” the White House said.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks The mantle of the Red Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season in honour of our Nation’s First Responders.

“From coast to coast, the bond that all American’s share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year,” the first lady said in a statement.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks The Cross Hall of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season.

The White House Express train can be seen in the East Room, which celebrates American innovation in transportation.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks The White House Express train decorates the centre table of the East Room of the White House.

The White House Library is decorated with the winning art from the first lady’s 19th Amendment art competition, which asked children to submit artwork.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks Artwork submitted by children for First Lady Melania Trump’s ‘Building the Movement Exhibit: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage’ decorates the White House Library.

The White House Library is decorated to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which provided women the right to vote. The decorations shine “a spotlight on women who were pioneers for gender equality.”

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks Decorations with photographs of historic American female leaders decorate the trees in the White House Library.

Handmade ornaments in the Red Room honour “America’s everyday heroes,” including “first responders and frontline workers” who “serve their communities with a spirit of generosity,” the White House said.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images A Christmas tree and decorations are on display in the Red Room of the White House.

The official White House Christmas Tree is found in the Blue Room. It’s a Fraser fir that is more than 18 feet tall.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks The Blue Room of the White House decorated for the Christmas season.

The State Dining Room is decked out in garland and multiple trees with gold ornaments.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks The State Dining Room of the White House decorated for the Christmas season.

This year’s Gingerbread House is constructed from 275 pounds of gingerbread dough, 110 pounds of pastillage dough, 30 pounds of gum paste, 25 pounds of chocolate, and 25 pounds of royal icing.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks The gingerbread house, depicting the Executive Residence, the West and East Wings, and for the first time the Rose Garden and the First Ladies’ Garden, is seen in the State Dining Room of the White House.

The Green Room is decorated to celebrate wildlife in the US. According to the White House, “vignettes in the windows showcase the diversity of creatures that flutter and find refuge among our native landscape.”

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks The Green Room of the White House decorated for the Christmas season.

The East Room is decorated in planes, trains, and automobiles to show the US has always “been on the move.” The decorations celebrate American innovations from the First Transcontinental Railroad in 1863 to the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks The mirrors of the East Room of the White House decorated with planes for the Christmas season.

The trees in the Diplomatic Reception Room are decorated with red and gold ornaments.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks The Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season.

This year’s theme offers a more subdued and traditional approach to Christmas, a stark contrast to previous years where the first lady’s bold choices made headlines.

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster Topiary trees line the East colonnade during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House in Washington.

