PHOTOS: Trump's Tulsa rally saw low turnout, lots of counter-protesters, not much social distancing, and the return of the Baby Trump Balloon

Win McNamee / Staff / Getty Images President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Centre, June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Trump is holding his first political rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at the BOK Centre today while infection rates in the state of Oklahoma continue to rise.

Donald Trump held a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20 -his first political rally since the country shut down in March due to the novel coronavirus.

The rally was held at the BOK Centre, which has the capacity to hold over 19,000 people. However, it was reported that just under 6,200 people attended the rally.

Trump held the rally despite coronavirus fears, as Tulsa County alone saw a 100% increase in cases the week leading up to his campaign event.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Donald Trump held a political rally on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This was his first rally since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the country in March.

The Trump campaign was expecting a large audience turnout, as the rally was held at the BOK Centre, which has the capacity to hold over 19,000 people. But the Tulsa fire department has since revealed that just under 6,200 people actually attended the event.

Furthermore, the Trump campaign said it received over 1 million ticket requests, which was later proven to be the work of TikTok users and K-Pop stans, who reserved tickets without the intention of ever attending the event. The Trump rally even had an overflow area, designated for those who could not fit in the arena, though the area had to be discarded due to low audience turnout.

Trump 2020 Communications Director Tim Murtaugh and Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale blamed protesters and the media for low audience turnout. After the event, Murtaugh released a statement claiming that the event drew 4 million in online viewers.

“President Trump’s rally in Tulsa attracted over 4 million unique viewers across all of the campaign’s digital media channels,”Trump 2020 Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. “The live-streamed pre-rally shows drew an audience of more than 2.5 million unique viewers by themselves. These numbers don’t even include television viewers.”

But low audience turnout isn’t the only thing the event saw. There were also hundreds of counter-protesters and the return of the famous Baby Trump Balloon.

Here are photos of what the event looked like.

On June 20, Donald Trump held his first political rally since the country shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leah Millis/Reuters President Donald Trump points at the crowd as he enters his first re-election campaign rally at the BOK Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20, 2020.

The event was held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was initially scheduled to be on June 19 – a day that is also known as Juneteenth. Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the US. After outcry over his choice of date, Trump moved the event to the 20th.

“We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday,” Trump tweeted.

He added that “many African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date,” and that he “therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th, in order to honour their requests.”

Trump also received criticism for scheduling the event in Tulsa, Oklahoma – the site of the Tulsa Race Massacre, which saw a white mob target Black Americans and burn down “Black Wall Street,” killing an estimated 300 people.

Though Mike Pence did not attend the rally, Donald Trump’s son Eric did.

Win McNamee / Staff / Getty Images



Source:





LA Times



People had actually started to camp out in Tulsa for the rally, the day before it was set to be held.

Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images Supporters of President Donald Trump camp near the BOK Centre on June 19, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The rally was hosted in the BOK Centre, which has the capacity to hold over 19,000 people. Tens of thousands of people were expected to attend Trump’s rally, though it was reported only about 6,200 showed up.

REUTERS/Leah Millis U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he enters his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020

As Business Insider previously reported, the Trump campaign was expecting a large audience turnout, as the rally was held at the BOK Centre, which has the capacity to hold over 19,000 people.

However, the Tulsa fire department has since revealed that just under 6,200 people actually attended the event. The event even had an overflow area, designated for those who could not fit in the arena, though the area had to be discarded due to low audience turnout.



Source:





Tulsa World



A standout moment from the event is when Donald Trump addressed recent health concerns.

Trump is reenacting walking down the West Point ramp. pic.twitter.com/46TgmwgkRD — andrew kaczynski???? (@KFILE) June 21, 2020

Trump addressed the scepticism circulating recently over the state of his physical and mental health.

Concerns arose last week after a video showed him apparently struggling to walk down a ramp during an event at West Point, where he was speaking to the graduating students.

At the rally, Trump told his audience that the ramp was slippery “like an ice skating rink” and that he had no handrails to grip.

He then specifically mentioned the criticism over how he struggled to lift a glass of water, to which he then lifted a glass of water and drank it in front of the crowd.

The Trump campaign also said it received over 1 million ticket requests, but that was later proven to be the work of TikTok users and K-Pop stans, who reserved tickets without the intention of ever attending the event.

REUTERS/Leah Millis



Source:





Business Insider



Trump 2020 Communications Director Tim Murtaugh and Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale blamed protesters and the media for low audience turnout.

Win McNamee / Staff / Getty Images



Source:





Washington Post



After the event, Murtaugh released a statement claiming that the event drew 4 million in online viewers.

REUTERS/Leah Millis

“President Trump’s rally in Tulsa attracted over 4 million unique viewers across all of the campaign’s digital media channels,”Trump 2020 Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. “The live-streamed pre-rally shows drew an audience of more than 2.5 million unique viewers by themselves. These numbers don’t even include television viewers.”

Outside the rally, hundreds of protesters marched against Trump.

Brett Deering / Contributor / Getty Images Demonstrators march during a counter-protest before President Donald Trump’s campaign rally on June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Trump is scheduled to hold his first political rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at the BOK Centre while infection rates in the state of Oklahoma continue to rise.

The Los Angeles Times reports that after the rally finished, hundreds of protesters, including those from Black Lives Matter, began marching the streets.

The protests were mostly peaceful, though a few clashes did break out, the publication reported. The police had to repeatedly separate those who were sparring. Sometime during the evening, police fired pepper balls, though it’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

The famous Trump Baby Balloon also made an appearance at the counter-protests.

Brett Deering / Contributor / Getty Images People pose in front of the ‘Baby Trump’ balloon near downtown before President Donald Trump’s campaign rally on June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Trump is scheduled to hold his first political rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at the BOK Centre while infection rates in the state of Oklahoma continue to rise.

The Trump Baby Balloon became famous after it was flown over London in July 2018, as Donald Trump made an official visit to the United Kingdom.



Source:





The Hill



Donald Trump referred to those protesting outside his rally as “thugs.”

REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Trump said the protesters (and the media) were scaring people away and referred to those protesting outside his rally as “thugs.”

Meanwhile, Murtaugh and Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale blamed protesters, as well as the media for low audience turnout.

Parscale even said that at one point, protesters had blocked the metal detectors, preventing people from entering the venue; however, the Los Angeles Times reported that though the police did say the entrance was blocked, it was only for a brief moment and nobody was denied entry.

Trump held the rally despite the fact that the coronavirus continues to sweep throughout the nation. Tulsa County alone saw a 100% increase in cases the week leading up to his rally.

REUTERS/Leah Millis

Tulsa saw a 100% spike in cases the week leading up to Trump’s rally, according to NBC News’s Kristen Welker. Before the event began, it was reported that six Trump staffers tested positive for the virus.

At the rally, Trump said he ordered the “slow down” of coronavirus testing, calling it a “double-edged sword” because more testing leads to finding more cases.

REUTERS/Leah Millis

“When you do testing to that extent, you’re gonna find more people,” Trump said at the rally. “You’re gonna find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘slow the testing down, please.'”

A White House official later told Reuters that Trump’s comments about testing were a joke after they prompted outrage on social media.

Source:Business Insider, NBC News

According to Murtaugh, attendees were given temperature checks before going through security and were given wristbands, face masks, and hand sanitizers.

REUTERS/Leah Millis

Ahead of the rally, the Oklahoma Supreme Court unanimously rejected a bid to require attendees of Trump’s Saturday rally to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The ruling follows warnings from health experts who fear the rally at the BOK Centre could be a “superspreader” event for coronavirus.

As reported by Welker, the campaign required those who attended the rally to sign a digital waiver, stating the campaign and president were not liable if they got sick.

However, there were many in Trump’s audience who did not wear masks, gloves, or any other form of protective gear.

REUTERS/Leah Millis

In addition to many not wearing masks, there also wasn’t much social distancing going on at the event.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

After the rally, a source told CNN that two secret service agents also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Win McNamee / Staff / Getty Images



Source:





CNN



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.