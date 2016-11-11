Photos from Trump and Obama's historic meeting at the White House

President Barack Obama held a surreal meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House Thursday.

Obama said the pair discussed foreign and domestic policy, and the presidential transition.

“It is important for all of us, regardless of party … to now come together, work together, and deal with the many challenges that we face,” Obama said.

Trump said he and Obama “discussed a lot of situations, some wonderful, some difficult.”

He also called Obama a “very good man.”

Here are photos from their meeting:

