Photos of Trump days before his positive COVID-19 test show him maskless and in close contact with dozens of people

Evan Vucci/AP Photo President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Middletown, Pa.

President Donald Trump’s week was filled with meetings, rallies, and a debate before his positive COVID-19 test early Friday.

Pictures show Trump maskless and in close contact with family, staff, and supporters over the past several days.

President Donald Trump attended a series of White House meetings, campaign rallies, and a presidential debate in the days leading up to his positive COVID-19 test, possibly exposing dozens of people, if not more, to the virus.

Photos show Trump maskless and in close contact with members of his family, staff, and supporters over the past week. The announcement early Friday morning that he’d tested positive for the virus triggered a whirlwind of testing and contact tracing inside the White House and others with whom Trump has recently interacted.

The president is currently quarantining at the White House with First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive. Both are experiencing mild symptoms so far.

The news comes after Trump downplayed the severity of the virus at the onset of the pandemic and continued to do so in the months afterward. He has been criticised for frequently ignoring and acting against the public health guidance coming from within his own administration, including flip-flopping on mask-wearing and hosting campaign events with thousands in attendance.

Saturday, Sept. 26



OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images President Donald Trump and Judge Amy Coney Barrett walk to the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2020.

Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a Rose Garden ceremony. Barrett tested negative for the virus on Friday, according to the White House.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Guests watch as President Donald Trump introduces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden.

Guests at the event included Barrett’s family, Vice President Mike Pence, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Attorney General William Barr, former Trump counsel Kellyanne Conway, among others. Pence, Meadows and Barr have reportedly tested negative on Friday. Notre Dame University President John Jenkins and Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who also attended, have tested positive.

Notre Dame University President John Jenkins has tested positive for Covid-19, according to the school's newspaper. He attended the ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett on Saturday and was not wearing a mask, shaking hands with the crowd. This has huge implications. https://t.co/u0tpQtALCf pic.twitter.com/mySGuDi1LL — Benjy Renton (@bhrenton) October 2, 2020

Steve Ruark/AP Photo President Donald Trump, centre, arrives at a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Middletown, Pa.

The president later travelled to Pennsylvania for a campaign rally, speaking on stage to thousands of supporters. Many Republican congressmen from the state were also in the crowd, including Reps. Scott Perry, Dan Meuser, Lloyd Smucker, Fred Keller, John Joyce and Mike Kelly.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House.

The president held a press briefing with former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks President Donald Trump listens as songs are sung at a remembrance candle lighting during a reception to honour Gold Star Families Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in the East Room of the White House.

Trump also attended a ceremony at the White House to honour Gold Star families, along with military advisers, Pence, his wife Karen and Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

Monday, Sept. 28

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images President Donald Trump on the south lawn of the White House on September 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Trump was pictured on the south lawn of the White House with Steve Burns Lordstown Motors CEO and top trade adviser Peter Navarro discussing an all-electric pickup truck.

Evan Vucci/AP Photo President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Trump provided an update to the national coronavirus response during a briefing at the Rose Garden.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Evan Vucci/AP Photo President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One to travel to the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

The president and first lady boarded Air Force One en route to Cleveland, Ohio, for the first presidential debate. His son Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, a campaign adviser, were also seen boarding the plane.

Julio Cortez/AP Photo President Donald Trump holds up his facemask during the first presidential debate.

Trump showed his mask during the debate against former Vice President Joe Biden and mocked his opponent for his frequent mask-wearing.

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate.

Biden and his wife, Jill, tested negative on Friday. Others at the debate, including White House senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, have also tested negative.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour President Donald Trump talks to members of the press along the South Lawn driveway of the White House.

Trump spoke to reporters on the south lawn of the White House.

Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images President Donald Trump tosses a cap to supporters at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota.

Trump later travelled to Minnesota for a campaign rally. Hope Hicks travelled with him to the event on Air Force One. She reportedly started showing symptoms at the event and tested positive for COVID-19 the next day.

Thursday, Oct. 1

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

The president headed to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for a fundraiser. Hours later, at about 1 am ET, he announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for the virus.

