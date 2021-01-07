Photos show Trump and his supporters pack DC streets as they rail against Biden's election victory

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana People attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

Supporters of President Donald Trump on Wednesday took to the streets of downtown Washington, DC, in protest of Congress’ certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election.

Biden won 306 votes compared to Trump’s 232 during the Electoral College vote in December.

For the past two months, Trump has refused to accept his loss, and instead launched dozens of failed lawsuits while claiming – without evidence – that widespread fraud was responsible for his defeat.

Trump, who spoke Wednesday to his supporters, had encouraged them on Twitter to come to DC to protest the certification.

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump took to the streets of the nation’s capital Wednesday as part of the latest effort in support of “Stop the Steal,” the name given to the movement that denies President-elect Joe Biden’s winning of the 2020 presidential election.

Dozens of lawsuits filed by Trump and his legal team have been fruitless in their attempts to subvert the results.

The “Stop the Steal” movement was birthed on Election Day when supporters of the president protested for state election officials to stop counting ballots to maintain Trump’s early-in-the-race lead. Trump’s lead waned and eventually disappeared in the hours and days following the election when mail-in ballots were counted. The president had discouraged his followers from casting ballots by mail, while Democrats encouraged them because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About a dozen GOP senators have said they plan to object to the certification of the Electoral College vote, which in December reaffirmed Biden’s win over Trump. Biden secured 306 votes to Trump’s 232. Some Republicans in the House are also expected to object Wednesday, but none of the objections are expected to impact Biden’s certification.

Trump, meanwhile, has implied that Vice President Mike Pence would himself refuse to certify the results of the Electoral College vote when he presides over the Senate on Wednesday, though Pence does not have the power for such a move.

As Congress prepared to meet to certify the results, supporters of the outgoing president from across the US showed up to Washington to once more reject the results of the election. Trump had encouraged them to descend on the city.

Thousands of supporters of Trump descended on Washington after Trump in tweets had encouraged them to come.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin With the Washington Monument in the background, people attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump near the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

Despite claims from President Trump and his GOP allies, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.

While standing behind a wall of glass, Trump spoke to his supporters outside the White House, repeating his baseless claims about the election.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

Trump and his legal team have won zero of at least 42 lawsuits filed to overturn election results since November.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Crowds arrive for the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

A woman pushing a suitcase and speaker wears a white skirt with sheets of paper reading ‘STOLEN’ attached to it.

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images Supporters of US President Donald Trump hold a rally outside the US Capitol as they protest the upcoming electoral college certification of Joe Biden as US President in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021.

The rally took place as the coronavirus pandemic rages through the US. More than 358,000 people in the nation have died from COVID-19.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin With the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

The president’s second-born son, Eric, and his wife, Lara, spoke to demonstrators outside the White House on Wednesday.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators across Washington are protesting the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification by the US Congress.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also spoke at the ‘Stop the Steal’ demonstration.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a rally of supporters of US President Donald Trump on The Ellipse outside of the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

DC vendors sold Trump swag at the January 6 demonstration.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana Hats with Trump sign are seen as people attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

Merchandise for sale at the rally included flags, t-shirts, and of course, hats.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana With the Washington Monument in the background, people attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

A man wears a vest that references the baseless Q Anon conspiracy, which has been embraced by some Republicans.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Crowds arrive for the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Thousands of supporters of the president took to the National Mall and surrounded the Washington Monument.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images Thousands of supporters for US President Trump pack the Washington Mall for a rally in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021.

A man dressed as DC Comics superhero Superman walks in a crowd of Trump supporters holding US and Trump flags.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana With the Washington Monument in the background, people attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

A demonstrator holds a sign with a pro-police message. Many Democratic leaders called for police reform in 2020 after instances of violence by police.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images Organisers hand out signs to be carried during the rally at a bus stop in Aberdeen, Maryland on January 6, 2021.

DC police limited access to Black Lives Matter Plaza, a location in front of the White House that was renamed by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser this summer.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana The White House is seen at the end of an empty Black Lives Matter plaza, as rallies in support of President Donald Trump continue elsewhere in the city on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

A woman carries a sign claiming “Trump Won Big” despite President-elect Joe Biden winning more than 7 million more votes than Trump.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana People attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

The colours of the US flag, red, white, and blue, could be seen throughout the nation’s capitol on Wednesday.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana People attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

Trump and his supporters on Election Day demanded states where Trump appeared in the lead to stop counting ballots, which served as the origin of the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement.

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images Supporters of US President Donald Trump hold a rally outside the US Capitol as they protest the upcoming electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021.

A woman carries a sign that says ‘We are Trump’s adorable deplorables.” Trump supporters have embraced the term after it was first used as a jab against 2016 by Hillary Clinton.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Crowds arrive for the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The rally came one day after the special election in Georgia which gave Democrats control in the US Senate.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images A militia-like group makes their way to a rally for US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021.

