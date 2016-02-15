PHOTOS: Tropfest returns in triumph after almost closing last year

Tropfest 2016 at Centennial Park in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Christopher Pearce/ Getty Images.

The world’s largest short film festival, Tropfest, returned to Sydney’s Centennial Parklands yesterday despite being cancelled last year due to financial negligence.

More than 90,000 short-film enthusiasts gathered at Sydney’s Centennial Parklands on Valentine’s Day to enjoy and celebrate the comeback event which has become a centrepiece of Sydney summer activities over the past two decades.

LA duo Spencer Susser and Daniel Cloud-Campos beat 16 finalists to win the festival’s infamous pineapple trophy.

The pair’s stop-frame animation Shiny created with real clothing that they animated to move like people was voted the best of the festival by judges including Mel Gibson, Simon Baker and Rebecca Gibney.

Its message was about how people are obsessed with material things and how this can get in the way of everything else in life.

The festival returned this year thanks to a crowd-funding campaign which raised money to alleviate some of the festival’s “six figure” debt – the reason it was cancelled just weeks before its scheduled date in 2015.

At the time, Tropfest founder and director John Polson said the company “contracted to raise the funding and administer the Tropfest event is unable to move forward for financial reasons”.

Polson said it was “hard to avoid concluding there has been a terrible and irresponsible mismanagement of Tropfest funds”.

Here are some photos from the event.

Festival-goers walk through Sydney’s Centennial Parklands to get to the event.

#palmtrees #palmeiras #tropfest #tropfest2016 A photo posted by celsinho p (@bitoq) on Feb 14, 2016 at 4:36am PST

The entry.

#tropfest#shortfilmfestival#centennialpark A photo posted by Yoshie Oya (@yoshie_n16) on Feb 14, 2016 at 6:03am PST

People bring picnic rugs, drinks and nibblies to enjoy the afternoon in the sun.

The world's biggest short film festival is here in Sydney! Are you here at @tropfest? Photo by @loznicole #filmfestival #tropfest #sydneylocal #centennialpark A photo posted by XPLORE SYDNEY (@xplore_sydney) on Feb 13, 2016 at 10:13pm PST

The area fills up very quickly.

#tropfest was awesome!! A photo posted by Clare (@clarer1982) on Feb 14, 2016 at 4:28am PST

Everyone was very excited by the entrance of Simon Baker, the star of Hollywood TV series “The Mentalist”.

This is the Mentalist when relaxing in Aus. BEARD! #tropfest A photo posted by Andrew C (@comedyfish) on Feb 14, 2016 at 5:02am PST

A balmy summer event made for the perfect setting of the festival’s comeback event.

Tropfest #tropfest #sydney #Australia #centennialpark #filmfestival #shortfilm #summer #festival #weekend #valentinesday A photo posted by Jake Inker (@jakeinker) on Feb 14, 2016 at 4:45am PST

#tropfest#centennialpark#sydney#australia#travel#sunset##LoveTropfest#festival A photo posted by Ashley brown (@ashleyybrown1) on Feb 14, 2016 at 5:21am PST

And it begins!

Dinner and a movie with my valentines Bae @laurasmishh #tropfest A photo posted by liv028 (@liv028) on Feb 14, 2016 at 4:50am PST

Great to have you back #lovetropfest #tropfest #destinationnsw #visitnsw #sydney #lovesydney A photo posted by Merzi Mody (@merzimody) on Feb 14, 2016 at 4:29am PST

Despite a little rain, the show goes on.

Tropfest vibes on Valentines day. Thank you for a great evening and congrats to SHINY!!! #valentines #tropfest #love #movie #cinema #picnic A photo posted by Nadine Uys (@woman2be) on Feb 14, 2016 at 12:43pm PST

No one is too worried.

That one time when we got caught in the rain at #Tropfest #aquario #snugunderarug #galentinesday Also shout out to @amyricanpsycho on her birthday today #happybirthdaypes #megababe A photo posted by tillystitt (@tillystitt) on Feb 14, 2016 at 12:48pm PST

And the winner is… Spencer Susser!

Just a guy and his pineapple. Tropfest winner @spencersusser made a pretty amazing stop-frame animation called #Shiny #tropfest @tropfest and he was inspired by an Aussie mate, story on @aap_ent A photo posted by Danielle (@danimcgwhiz82) on Feb 14, 2016 at 4:52am PST

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.