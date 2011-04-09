Stunning Photos Of Trees Cocooned In Spider Webs After The Massive Floods In Pakistan

Photo: Department for International Development

The floods that submerged one-fifth of Pakistan’s territory in the summer of 2010 took more than six months to recede.About 20 million people were displaced.



In the Sindh region, located in the western corner of South Asia, people were not the only ones seeking shelter.

Millions of spiders climbed on trees to escape the rising waters and were stranded there for months.

They kept busy while waiting for the water to pull back, and transformed the trees into huge cocoons.

