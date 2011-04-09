Stunning Photos Of Trees Cocooned In Spider Webs After The Massive Floods In Pakistan

Photo: Department for International Development
The floods that submerged one-fifth of Pakistan’s territory in the summer of 2010 took more than six months to recede.About 20 million people were displaced.
In the Sindh region, located in the western corner of South Asia, people were not the only ones seeking shelter.
Millions of spiders climbed on trees to escape the rising waters and were stranded there for months.
They kept busy while waiting for the water to pull back, and transformed the trees into huge cocoons.
Because of the scale of the flooding and the fact that the water has taken so long to recede, many trees have become cocooned in spiders webs.
People in this part of Sindh have never seen this phenomenon before - but they also report that there are now less mosquitoes than they would expect, given the amount of stagnant, standing water that is around.
It is thought that the mosquitoes are getting caught in the spiders web thus reducing the risk of malaria.
