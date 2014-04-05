PHOTOS: Tourists Taking Bizarre Pictures With Australian Landmarks

The modern day tourist can document a holiday better than any traveller before them.
Instant, high definition technology and wifi available almost everywhere, it is understandable why “the tourist photo” has become a common catch phrase.
But you have to laugh at some of the things tourists do when getting their photo taken.
It happens all around the globe. Stunning, historically significant landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, the Leaning Tower of Piza or the London Bridge used as a photographic props. In many cases being eaten, kissed, kicked and pinched.
Whatever it may be, it’s funny. So here some ridiculous photos tourists have posted on Instagram posing with iconic landmarks around the country.
The Sydney Harbour Bridge
The Opera House
Parliament House
Melbourne Tower
Kangaroo Island
The Twelve Apostles
Kings Park War Memorial
Uluru
The Q1 Building
The Big Banana
Byron Bay Lighthouse
Now Read: 8 Pictures That Tourists Love Taking With The Eiffel Tower
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.