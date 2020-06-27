Photos show first visitors returning to Europe's most famous monuments as they open to the public again

Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images A worker wearing a protective mask cleans a divider made of plexiglass at the entrance of the Acropolis in Athens on May 18, 2020.

Cities around the world are reopening their famous landmarks to the public after they were shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

From the Eiffel Tower in Paris to the Colosseum in Rome, several countries are hoping to attract tourists back after months of lockdown that left the world-famous monuments eerily deserted.

But officials are still cautious: safety measures including social distancing stickers and a rule on face coverings have been implemented in some venues.

But post-lockdown, officials have put a range of safety measures in place, including making face coverings mandatory and placing social distancing stickers on the floor.

For months famous landmarks were left looking like ghost towns after millions of people were ordered to stay home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Getty/Miguel Medina

But now, these monuments are finally reopening to visitors as countries begin to gradually lift their COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Getty/Franco Origlia Italy has reopened its borders, allowing tourists to come back to iconic sights like Rome’s Trevi Fountain.

In Paris, the Eiffel Tower reopened to the public this week. It has been on a three-month shutdown — the longest closure since World War II.

Reuters/Charles Platiau People wearing protective face masks visit the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on June 25, 2020.

But visitors still need to follow health safety measures. For example, instead of taking an elevator to the viewing platform of the Eiffel Tower, people have to climb the (many) stairs for now…

Reuters/Charles Platiau People wearing protective face masks climb the stairs as they visit the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, on June 25, 2020.

To avoid having people cross each other on the stairs, those ascending will go on the Eiffel Tower’s East pillar and those descending on the West pillar, according to the official Eiffel Tower website.

…and social distancing markers have also been put down. Anyone above the age of 11 is required to wear a face mask while visiting.

Reuters/Charles Platiau A sign which indicates social distancing is seen at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, on June 25, 2020.

Photos of the queue to climb the tower show a much smaller crowd than you would usually see at the iconic tower that draws 7 million visitors a year.

Reuters/Charles Platiau People maintain social distance as they queue to visit the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on June 25, 2020.

The world-famous Louvre museum in Paris is also planning on opening its doors to visitors on July 6, but will only make 70% of its galleries accessible.

Sabine Glaubitz/picture alliance via Getty Images The route in the Louvre to Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Mona Lisa’, which is protected by bullet-proof glass, is regulated on June 23, 2020, in Paris, France.

The world’s largest museum, which usually welcomes around 10 million visitors a year, will control visitor numbers through its online ticketing system.

Sabine Glaubitz/picture alliance via Getty Images In the reception area of the Louvre, there are signs indicating the prescribed course on June 23, 2020.

The Palace of Versailles has also opened its golden gates to the public again, with photos showing queues that were almost back to normal.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images A queue outside one of the entrances to Chateau de Versailles as the palace is reopened on June 6, 2020.

Meanwhile, in Athens, the ancient Acropolis site has also started welcoming visitors again after two months of shut down.

Milos Bicanski/Getty Images Tourists enter at the entrance of the Acropolis on May 18, 2020, in Athens, Greece.

The site can host around 2,000 people at the same time and the use of masks is strongly advised.

Greece, which successfully clamped down quickly on the COVID-19 outbreak, is now eager to get its economy started again.

Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images A couple takes selfie picture next to a sticker marking social distance in front of the Parthenon temple on the archeological site of the Acropolis in Athens on May 18, 2020.

While the Acropolis site is outdoors and can host up to 2,000 people at a time,only a limited number of tourists will be allowed in, and safety measures, including plastic dividers, will encourage them to respect social distancing rules.

Milos Bicanski/Getty Images Tourists take photos behind plexiglass at the entrance of the Acropolis on May 18, 2020 in Athens, Greece.

Italy, which was one of the worst-affected countries in the world, has also started opening its world-famous sites.

Reuters A man cycles past the Trevi Fountain, in Rome, Italy on May 23, 2020.

One of the most-visited sites in the world, the Roman Colosseum, is being appreciated by a trickle of vistors…

Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images People wearing protective masks wait to visit the Colosseo on June 10, 2020, in Rome, Italy.

The Colosseum’s director, Alfonsina Russo, said it had been “surreal” seeing the empty landmark during the three-month closure, adding: “It’s a symbol of Rome and of Italy.”

“But the sense of emptiness highlighted the great beauty of this place and its fragility,” Russo told AFP.

…although it looked refreshingly empty compared to the masses of people that are usually standing in queues in front of it.

Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images A general view shows the majestic Coliseum monument in Rome, Italy, on June 10, 2020.

Pictures of Venice, one of Italy’s most-visited cities, people again lining up in front of the Doge’s Palace.

Getty Images Tourists are waiting to enter the Doge’s Palace, which reopened on June 13, 2020, in Venice, Italy.

Other landmarks are also seeing similar crowds again, like the Leaning Tower of Pisa…

Enrico Mattia Del Punta/NurPhoto via Getty Images Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa opens to the public following the social distancing rules, on May 30, 2020.

Visitor numbers to the 14th-century tower are being restricted to 15 at a time, according to the BBC. It gets around 5 million visitors annually.

…the Duomo in Florence…

Laura Lezza/Getty Images Tourists queue to enter the Baptistery, one of the most ancient churches in Florence, Italy, on May 22, 2020.

But even in Italy, where there hasn’t been a wave of the virus yet, officials remain cautious. The country has seen more than 34,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.

Laura Lezza/Getty Images Sign on the rules and safety distances inside Florence Cathedral of Florence as it reopens following closure due to the coronavirus outbreak on May 22, 2020.

…and the Milan cathedral.

Miguel Media / AFP via Getty Images Young women walk across Piazza del Duomo in front of the cathedral on June 3, 2020, in central Milan, Italy.

