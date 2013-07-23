Tour The Gulfstream G650, The Best Private Jet $65 Million Can Buy

The $65 million Gulfstream G650 is the world’s top private jet.

We saw a lot of remarkable planes at the Paris Air Show last month, but one new jet really stood out: the Gulfstream G650.



At $65 million, it’s the biggest, fastest, and overall best private jet money can buy.

It also takes a lot of patience to get your hands on one — order now, and you’ll get your G650 in 2017.

But once you’re on board, you can fly around the planet faster and higher than on any commercial jet, in a cabin flooded with natural light and filled with air that is actually richer than what you breathe in cheaper planes.

With the G650, Gulfstream “established a new market segment for the whole industry,” communications head Steve Cass said in an interview at the Paris Air Show. And there won’t be any real competitors until 2016/2017, when Bombardier’s Global 7000/8000 is scheduled to go into service.

Until then,the G650 will remain the gold standard, and it’s easy to see why.

