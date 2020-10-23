You and 5 friends can rent a private island in Florida for a week for about $50 a night

Courtesy of Florida Island East Sister Rock Island is located just off of the Florida coast and it’s available to rent.

Located just off of mainland Florida, East Sister Rock Island houses a secluded villa that travellers can rent.

Although the property usually costs upwards of $US9,500 to rent for a week, Hotels.com is offering a deal that knocks the price to $US2,000 (plus tax) for one group of six.

The first-come, first-served deal comes to about $US300 per night, or just under $US50 per person, and it includes a private chef who will prepare a Thanksgiving dinner.

Located just off of the Florida coast, a remote island is being temporarily dubbed “Friendsgiving Island,” a socially distanced getaway in a tropical paradise.

Although a single night on this island would normally cost upwards of $US1,350, Hotels.com is offering a deal where one lucky group of travellers can snag the whole place for a week (November 14 to November 21) â€” plus Thanksgiving dinner cooked by a professional chef â€” for $US2,000 total, plus tax.

For six people, that’s about $US50 per night. The deal is offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and will become available for booking starting October 27 at 10 a.m EST.

And although only one group is going to spend their Thanksgiving week in this remote paradise, the island is available to book year-round.

Keep scrolling to see what travellers can expect to experience on the island.

The small, private island is located just off of Marathon, Florida



Courtesy of Florida Island East Sister Rock Island is located just off of mainland Florida.

East Sister Rock Island, as it’s actually named, is a quarter-mile from the shore of Marathon, Florida.

Located in the Florida Keys, Marathon is known for its great fishing spots and large coral reefs that visitors can see up close by embarking on a snorkelling tour.

Guests can arrive via boat or helicopter



Courtesy of Florida Island The island is surrounded by blue water.

The property is surrounded by a moat, and houses a dock and helipad. A personal boat service is provided for guests to access the island.

The 5,000 square-foot home sleeps six and has ocean views



Courtesy of Florida Island The villa sleeps six.

The house’s wraparound veranda gives visitors a 360-degree view of the surrounding ocean.

Courtesy of Florida Island The villa has ceiling fans, too.

Guests of the three-bed, two-bath home can fall asleep to the sounds of the Atlantic Ocean.

The living area is spacious, with several dining areas



Courtesy of Florida Island The villa has a full kitchen and multiple seating areas.

The fully-equipped kitchen and living room areas have an open floor plan, with a breakfast counter, dining table, fireplace, satellite TV, and couch.

There’s also an outdoor dining area where travellers can enjoy their meals al fresco.

Courtesy of Florida Island The outdoor area also has a hammock.

The wraparound deck also has a full-sized pool table and a range of lounge chairs.

Courtesy of Florida Island The deck also has waterfront views.

The island also has plenty of outdoor activities and a pool

Courtesy of Florida Island The pool is surrounded by waterfront views.

Visitors who want to enjoy the outdoors will also be given a kayak and paddleboards. According to the island’s website, visitors can book kiteboarding lessons or view nearby coral reefs by boat.

The island also has a pool for those who prefer man-made waters, plus lounge chairs for sunbathing and sunset-watching.

Courtesy of Florida Island The sunset views are also impressive.

Typically, the island costs a minimum of $US9,500 per week to rent



Courtesy of Florida Island The island typically costs over $US1,350 a night to rent.

Typically, the property costs $US9,500 per week to rent, or up to $US14,500 during certain holidays.

Guests with larger groups also rent out the guest cottage on the island for an additional $US3,250 per week. The guest cottage has two beds, a couch bed, and a bathroom.

Currently, at the time of publication, the state of Florida does not have any travel restrictions in place.

