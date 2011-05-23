Photos Of The Unbelievable Tornado Damage In Joplin, Missouri

Photo: AP

89 people were killed last night as a tornado tore through the city of Joplin, Mo.The town suffered a “direct hit’ with hospitals, schools and commercial districts destroyed in the storm.



According to the Springfield News-Leader, debris from the destruction was thrown throughout the county.

The tornado cut a swath one-mile wide by four-miles long.

Jeff Law, 23, was at a friends house when the storm struck: “I’ve lived in this neighbourhood my entire life, and I didn’t know where I was,” Law said. “Everything was unrecognizable. Completely unrecognizable. It’s like Armageddon.”



