How Tony Hsieh Is Spending $350 Million To Change Las Vegas

Photo: Aimee Groth, Business Insider

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh is spending $350 million of his own money

to revitalize downtown Las Vegas.

Click here to see his big investments >

It started with the idea to move Zappos’ corporate headquarters from suburban Henderson, NV, into the old City Hall in Vegas — the full transition will happen next fall, costing $40 million —but turned into a much bigger vision.



Hsieh is investing $200 million into real estate and residential properties, $50 million into tech startups, $50 million into small businesses, and $50 million into arts, education and culture.

Essentially, he wants to create one of the world’s next greatest cities.

We recently spent a week in downtown Las Vegas with Hsieh and his colleagues at Downtown Project— the organisation that is managing the investments — and we were impressed by what we saw.

