PHOTOS: Tiny, scary-looking fish have been found in deep water off the coast of Sydney

New research vessel, the RV Investigator, recently completed a scientific voyage to track the seabed off Australia up to 5 kilometres down.
Among the discoveries by the $120 million ship, commissioned in December last year, was a group of extinct volcanoes 250 kilometres off the coast of Sydney.
They were discovered during a search for nursery grounds for larval lobsters. At the same time the ship was routinely mapping the seafloor.
The scientist on the research ship also picked up a range of sea life samples, including:
and…
and…
