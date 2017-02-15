Remarkable photos show crazy micro apartments around the world

Humanity is increasingly moving into cities, but the Earth isn’t getting any bigger.

That means our apartments are getting smaller and our living arrangements denser.

Some people get roommates to avoid living in such small spaces. Others, because of poverty or personal obligations, have no choice but to accept their crowded circumstances.

We don’t know how they do it, but somehow they make it work.

