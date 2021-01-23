An 8-foot 'skinny home' in Germany is the world's smallest hotel, with a max occupancy of 2. Take a look inside.

Michaela Rehle/Reuters The Eh’Haeusl in Amberg, Germany.

The Eh’Haeusl hotel in Germany is the world’s smallest hotel at 8 feet wide and only 540 square feet.

The 280-year-old building was designed to circumvent an ancient marriage law that stipulated that couples wanting to tie the knot must own property.

It’s now a popular spot for honeymooners and couples celebrating anniversaries.

A mere 8 feet wide, the Eh’Haeusl in Amberg, Germany, is the world’s smallest hotel â€” but it packs a big punch, drawing honeymooners and guests from all over the world.

The Eh’Haeusl, which roughly translated means “marriage house,” has a fascinating history as well.

A representative of the hotel shared with Insider that the 280-year-old building was designed to circumvent an ancient marriage law that stipulated that couples wanting to tie the knot must own property.

A savvy businessman basically pulled up two walls in a narrow gap between two regular buildings and threw on a roof, creating a house that could be used as proof of property for couples. Couples would buy the tiny house, get married, and sell it to the next duo, earning it the nickname “marriage house.”

The home was renovated in 2008 and is now a luxury hotel with a max capacity of two.

Keep scrolling to see the unique hotel’s interior.

The Eh’Haeusl in the Bavarian village of Amberg, Germany, was built in 1728.

Eh’Haeusl The hotel is wedged between two regular buildings.



It is officially the world’s smallest hotel, a Guinness Title it has held since 2008.

Michaela Rehle/Reuters It was built in 1728.

Max occupancy at the Eh’Haeusl is two: The hotel covers only 570 square feet.

Michaela Rehle/Reuters The hotel’s door handle features two hearts.

The space is spread across seven floors, each floor featuring a different amenity.

Eh’Haeusl The hotel is spread across seven floors.



While guests from around the world spend the night here, most are German and Austrian couples celebrating anniversaries or on their honeymoon, according to a representative of the hotel.

Michaela Rehle/Reuters The front door features a visual representation of the building’s history.

The top floor features nothing but a whirlpool tub.

Eh’Haeusl This floor is called the ‘spa.’

Underneath that, you’ll find the cosy bedroom that has a double bed that takes up most of the space.

Michaela Rehle/Reuters You can probably touch both walls while lying in bed.



Below the bedroom, there’s a bathroom…

Eh’Haeusl The hotel had a full renovation in 2008.

And below that, a fireplace meant for crackling fires.

Eh’Haeusl The fireplace room is cosy.

The “red salon” is underneath the floor with the fireplace, and essentially a breakfast nook.

Eh’Haeusl Breakfast is included and served here.



While staff prepares breakfast in an on-site kitchen in the basement (off-limits to guests) in the morning, guests are generally on their own in the tiny hotel.

Eh’Haeusl The hotel’s max occupancy is two.

Stefanie Semmelmann spent a night at the hotel for her 25th wedding anniversary and said she loved it, citing romantic touches such as fresh flowers and Champagne, as well as a “housekeeping fairy” that made breakfast while she stayed in bed.

Stefani Semmelmann The breakfast spread is hefty.

“It’s a famous location for honeymoons,” she told Insider. “It was a great experience, I felt like a princess. It’s so beautiful, stylishly furnished, and unique.”

Stefani Semmelmann Fresh flowers add a nice touch.

One night at the Eh’Haeusl costs $US293. Since there’s no lobby, guests must call upon arrival to have someone welcome them inside and hand over the keys before leaving.

Michaela Rehle/Reuters The top floor.

