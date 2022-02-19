Go inside a tiny-home village in Aspen providing affordable housing to seasonal workers. Here’s what it’s like to live there.

- In Colorado’s Aspen-Basalt Campground, there’s a tiny-home village where 115 people live.
- Village residents share one thing in common — they’re all employees of Aspen Snowmass.
- The tiny homes were built by the ski company to support workers’ need for affordable housing.
Between billionaire residents able to pay millions on homes and visitors willing to shell out a pretty penny for short-term rentals, there are few housing options left for the town’s lower-wage workers, The Aspen Times reports.
And in a town where the average home costs $2.7 million on Zillow, a minimum wage of $20 for hourly workers at Aspen Snowmass, the county’s largest employer and the name behind four ski areas, doesn’t cut it.
“[Housing] is a scarce resource,” Philip Jeffreys, a planning and development project manager for Aspen Snowmass, told Insider.
One way that employers like Aspen Snowmass entice seasonal workers is by offering housing below market value, according to its website.
However, demand exceeds supply.
“Even though we have over 1,000 beds in our portfolio, that’s only about a quarter of our workforce,” Jeffreys said.
In an effort to brainstorm alternative housing solutions, Jeffreys and his team at Aspen Snowmass turned a campground into a tiny-house village.
Previously, there were discussions of rezoning the land for an apartment complex, but that would be timely and expensive, Jeffreys said.
Instead, Jeffreys’ team landed on tiny homes and purchased six tiny houses for $100,000 each.
So in 2017, the company purchased another 34 homes. Together, the 40 tiny homes now house 115 employees each winter season.
Aspen Snowmass’ campground located in Basalt, Colorado, is a 30-minute car ride or a 45-minute bus ride to downtown Aspen.
It’s a middle-ground compared to the other housing options Aspen Snowmass offers its employees, which range from housing options located within walking distance to its resorts, as well as apartment complexes about an hour away from workers’ jobs, according to the company’s website.
The nearly identical houses are technically RVs since they sit on wheels, have license plates, and use traditional RV hookups for utilities.
These first six homes are 500 square feet and sleep two people.
When Aspen Snowmass hired Sprout Tiny Homes to build the second group of tiny homes, they increased the size to 600 square feet to fit an additional bedroom, Jeffreys said.
According to Jeffreys, all the tiny homes meet those demands. The bedrooms are each separate and have their own door, and the rent on these larger units is more affordable compared to its apartment rates.
The design features two lofted bedrooms with a mattress and built-in storage. The main bedroom has enough space for a bed frame and a small dresser.
He could choose between two shared apartments, a room in a tiny house, or whatever housing he could find for himself. The last wasn’t viable, “unless I wanted to live out of my car,” he said.
Ultimately, Sims chose the tiny house. He said he pays $550 a month — between $100 and $200 less than the shared apartments — for the private room.
“I honestly think I got the best deal. There’s privacy in the rooms, and I know some others don’t have that,” Sims said, referring to some of his coworker’s living situations.
“I made some really good friends,” he said. “The community is awesome here.”
Melody Kappeli, the property’s community manager, told Insider that’s when the outdoor furniture comes out of storage and barbecues, games, and BYOB events take place in the outdoor space.
There are fewer workers during this period, but it’s still a popular time for tourism in Aspen. So, some seasonal workers come back to work jobs in hotels and restaurants, and any tiny homes that aren’t leased to Aspen Snowmass workers will be rented out to the public, Jeffreys said.
When those tiny homes arrive, it will nearly double the village’s current occupancy.
This season, the company rented out a hotel in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, for additional housing, The Aspen Times reported.
The village hasn’t solved Aspen’s challenge of affordable housing, but Jeffreys hopes by offering it to employees that they’re part of the solution.
