17 stunning photos of Earth from space that will give you some perspective

Tim Peake British Astronaut Tim Peake put his photography skills to good use on his latest mission.

Tim Peake is releasing a book of his favourite photos of Earth from Space.

The British astronaut, who returned to Earth in June after spending six months on the International Space Station, has chronicled his adventures in a new book which is aimed at readers of all ages.

“Hello, Is This Planet Earth?” is a collection of 150 images taken from the International Space Station orbiting Earth, accompanied by commentary from Peake himself.

Peake took the photos while part of the European Space Agency’s six-month Principia Mission, where he conducted experiments in the International Space Station’s weightless research laboratory.

The photos range from natural wonders like the northern lights to birdseye views of cities showing how humans have impacted the planet.

From Sicily to the Seychelles, here are some of the most striking images in the collection.

Astronaut Tim Peake has compiled some of the most striking photos from his mission for his own book, 'Hello, Is This Planet Earth?' Tim Peake The photos were all taken from the International Space Station (ISS), a habitable artificial satellite in low Earth orbit that can sometimes be spotted even with the naked eye. From here, you can see the northern lights stretching across Canada. Tim Peake The northern lights aren't always visible in the UK, but Peake was also in prime position to capture them over Scotland. Tim Peake London features heavily in the new book, which highlights the human impact on planet Earth. Tim Peake The UK capital looks even better at night. Many of London's famous bridges can be seen, while the city's parks and green spaces are even more visible with the absence of sunlight. Tim Peake The night sky is particularly bright around the Gulf of Thailand. The green lights in the sea are fishing boats using spotlights to attract phytoplankton -- which in turn attract squid. Tim Peake You can see how bright and busy major cities like Rome are compared to the rest of Italy at night. Tim Peake Man-made wonders in Dubai -- such as the The Palm Jumeirah and The World Islands -- are also visible from space. Tim Peake While on the mission, Peake also managed to capture the pyramids in Egypt. Tim Peake As well as looking at how humans have shaped the Earth, the book offers a rare look at natural wonders, such as this mountain range in Jammu and Kashmir, India. Tim Peake Mount Etna, an active volcano on the Italian island of Sicily, also features. Tim Peake This strange formation off the Argentinian coast is caused by a large gathering of phytoplankton, a microscopic plant that floats near the sunlit surface of the ocean. Tim Peake Described as 'the perfect visual time capsule,' the book comes with a personal commentary from Peake. The astronaut said this river in South Dakota 'looks like a serpent's tail.' Tim Peake The 150 images take in everything from this valley in Tibet, the highest region in the world... Tim Peake ...to remote tropical islands like Aldabra in the Seychelles. Towards the end of the mission, the astronauts began planning their dream holidays. Each crew member would pick their ultimate getaway island. 'This was mine,' said Peake. Tim Peake The book also contains plenty of examples of sunrises around the world. The ISS orbiting Earth can capture 16 sunrises every 24 hours. Tim Peake 'Hello, Is This Planet Earth?' is due for release with Penguin Random House on November 17. Tim Peake

