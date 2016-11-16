17 stunning photos of Earth from space that will give you some perspective

Tim Peake is releasing a book of his favourite photos of Earth from Space.
The British astronaut, who returned to Earth in June after spending six months on the International Space Station, has chronicled his adventures in a new book which is aimed at readers of all ages.
“Hello, Is This Planet Earth?” is a collection of 150 images taken from the International Space Station orbiting Earth, accompanied by commentary from Peake himself.
Peake took the photos while part of the European Space Agency’s six-month Principia Mission, where he conducted experiments in the International Space Station’s weightless research laboratory.
The photos range from natural wonders like the northern lights to birdseye views of cities showing how humans have impacted the planet.
From Sicily to the Seychelles, here are some of the most striking images in the collection.
Astronaut Tim Peake has compiled some of the most striking photos from his mission for his own book, 'Hello, Is This Planet Earth?'
The photos were all taken from the International Space Station (ISS), a habitable artificial satellite in low Earth orbit that can sometimes be spotted even with the naked eye. From here, you can see the northern lights stretching across Canada.
The northern lights aren't always visible in the UK, but Peake was also in prime position to capture them over Scotland.
The UK capital looks even better at night. Many of London's famous bridges can be seen, while the city's parks and green spaces are even more visible with the absence of sunlight.
The night sky is particularly bright around the Gulf of Thailand. The green lights in the sea are fishing boats using spotlights to attract phytoplankton -- which in turn attract squid.
Man-made wonders in Dubai -- such as the The Palm Jumeirah and The World Islands -- are also visible from space.
As well as looking at how humans have shaped the Earth, the book offers a rare look at natural wonders, such as this mountain range in Jammu and Kashmir, India.
This strange formation off the Argentinian coast is caused by a large gathering of phytoplankton, a microscopic plant that floats near the sunlit surface of the ocean.
Described as 'the perfect visual time capsule,' the book comes with a personal commentary from Peake. The astronaut said this river in South Dakota 'looks like a serpent's tail.'
...to remote tropical islands like Aldabra in the Seychelles. Towards the end of the mission, the astronauts began planning their dream holidays. Each crew member would pick their ultimate getaway island. 'This was mine,' said Peake.
The book also contains plenty of examples of sunrises around the world. The ISS orbiting Earth can capture 16 sunrises every 24 hours.
