PHOTOS: Thousands of people are gathering in Sydney for the #MarchAgainstMike rally

Olivia Chang

Thousands of people are gathering in Sydney today to protest against some of the controversial policies of the Baird government.

Among the list of issues includes the increased power of the NSW Police Force, lockout laws, light rail as well as the recent amalgamation of 45 local councils into 19 new councils.

The “March Against Mike” rallies began around 2pm on Sunday at Sydney’s Town Hall and made its way to NSW Parliament.

Many of the protestors can be seen with placards including “You can’t privatise democracy”, “Stop Baird’s War on Trees”, “Save our Trees” and “I want my civil rights and city nights back”.

Here’s a closer look at the rallies below.

