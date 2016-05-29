PHOTOS: Thousands of people are gathering in Sydney for the #MarchAgainstMike rally

Thousands of people are gathering in Sydney today to protest against some of the controversial policies of the Baird government.
Among the list of issues includes the increased power of the NSW Police Force, lockout laws, light rail as well as the recent amalgamation of 45 local councils into 19 new councils.
The “March Against Mike” rallies began around 2pm on Sunday at Sydney’s Town Hall and made its way to NSW Parliament.
Many of the protestors can be seen with placards including “You can’t privatise democracy”, “Stop Baird’s War on Trees”, “Save our Trees” and “I want my civil rights and city nights back”.
Here’s a closer look at the rallies below.
"Let's Get rid of Turnbull on July 2 and put Baird on notice! "#MARCHAGAINSTMIKE pic.twitter.com/2EeYAIIvGC
— pennysdrpped (@Pennysdrpped) May 29, 2016
With @JimCaseyGreens @MarchAus_Sydney #strongcommunities #marchagainstmike pic.twitter.com/sz1upwVCG7
— Jenny Leong MP (@jennyleong) May 29, 2016
Very unusual for so many people to protest about a premier over so many issues #nswpol #MarchAgainstMike pic.twitter.com/icXFTbnXtd
— Nell Schofield (@nellevision) May 29, 2016
Calling on @mikebairdMP to stop the war on trees #marchagainstmike #standup4nature pic.twitter.com/6kPwN8Y1Sa
— Kate Smolski (@KateSmolski) May 29, 2016
Legends Colin and Bill Ryan at #MARCHAGAINSTMIKE #nswpol pic.twitter.com/lVNR15uusl
— Nell Schofield (@nellevision) May 29, 2016
Good sign game at #MARCHAGAINSTMIKE. CC: @mikebairdMP pic.twitter.com/I09g7ahdDQ
— Lee Tran Lam (@leetranlam) May 29, 2016
Amazing stuff Sydney! #MARCHAGAINSTMIKE pic.twitter.com/9541mj6Mzq
— ☆ Clinkerbelle M ☆ (@mm_ssssshh) May 29, 2016
Just some of the folks I've campaigned with in the community I expect to see @MarchAus_Sydney #marchagainstmike pic.twitter.com/BoLiHHzkcI
— Jenny Leong MP (@jennyleong) May 29, 2016
Leading today's #marchagainstmike 5k+ strong march from Townhall to NSW Parliament. #saveourtrees #standup4nature pic.twitter.com/itCA6aLJjT
— Corinne Fisher (@_fisherco) May 29, 2016
The real @MayorDarcy addressing protesters against council sackings now at Sydney Town Hall. pic.twitter.com/VoEOLsMvPi
— Jock Cheetham (@JockCheetham) May 29, 2016
Numbers building for the rally in support of democracy and I opposition to #CasinoMike pic.twitter.com/UWK0SOKre4
— David Shoebridge (@ShoebridgeMLC) May 29, 2016
