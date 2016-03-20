PHOTOS: Thousands gather on Palm Sunday to welcome refugees into Australia

Thousands of Melbournians rallied in protest against the High Court’s decision rejecting a legal challenge to the federal government’s offshore immigration detention regime on Wednesday, which means 267 people face deportation to Manus Island and Nauru. Photo: Chris Hopkins/Getty Images.

Thousands of Australians are gathering in rallies today in support of asylum seekers, both facing deportation to offshore detention centres and currently being held in PNG and Nauru under the federal government’s refugee policy.

Walk for Justice for Refugees began at Sydney’s Belmore Park today and with similar rallies taking place throughout the country including Garema Place in Canberra, Melbourne’s State Library, Queens Park in Brisbane as well as Adelaide’s Parliament House.

It comes just a month after a huge rally took place in Melbourne with more than 6,000 people calling for the Australian government to stop the deportation of 267 refugees back to Nauru.

Here are some photos from the walks today:

#WeRememberYou people who came for safety but died from our cruel deterrence policies #CloseTheCamps #LetThemStay pic.twitter.com/tPj4eqHLZe — People Just Like Us (@PplJustLikeUs) March 20, 2016

Great to see Grandmothers against Detention at #LetThemStay rally in Melbourne #refugeeswelcome pic.twitter.com/AroIYm7rMI — Kristen Pearson (@kayjaypears) March 20, 2016

The beginning of the march in Sydney #LetThemStay pic.twitter.com/RDf3eVACd0 — Julie Macken (@juliemacken) March 20, 2016

