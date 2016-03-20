PHOTOS: Thousands gather on Palm Sunday to welcome refugees into Australia

Thousands of Australians are gathering in rallies today in support of asylum seekers, both facing deportation to offshore detention centres and currently being held in PNG and Nauru under the federal government’s refugee policy.
Walk for Justice for Refugees began at Sydney’s Belmore Park today and with similar rallies taking place throughout the country including Garema Place in Canberra, Melbourne’s State Library, Queens Park in Brisbane as well as Adelaide’s Parliament House.
It comes just a month after a huge rally took place in Melbourne with more than 6,000 people calling for the Australian government to stop the deportation of 267 refugees back to Nauru.
Here are some photos from the walks today:
#letthemstay #palmsundayrally #closethecamps #noprideindetention pic.twitter.com/DEQAMDruAz
— Josh Pallas (@joshpallas) March 20, 2016
#WeRememberYou people who came for safety but died from our cruel deterrence policies #CloseTheCamps #LetThemStay pic.twitter.com/tPj4eqHLZe
— People Just Like Us (@PplJustLikeUs) March 20, 2016
Great to see Grandmothers against Detention at #LetThemStay rally in Melbourne #refugeeswelcome pic.twitter.com/AroIYm7rMI
— Kristen Pearson (@kayjaypears) March 20, 2016
Gathering for Palm Sunday Justice 4 #Refugees rally #Melbourne #closethecamps #letthemstay pic.twitter.com/k0gtnkA7Ik
— Gaye Demanuele (@gayedemanuele) March 20, 2016
March leaving Belmore Park #LetThemStay #BringThemHere #CloseTheCamps #RefugeesWelcome #RWsyd pic.twitter.com/TowSnbDEWS
— RAC Sydney (@rac_sydney) March 20, 2016
The beginning of the march in Sydney #LetThemStay pic.twitter.com/RDf3eVACd0
— Julie Macken (@juliemacken) March 20, 2016
Always an inspiration @DanielHRLC #LetThemStay #justice4refugees #closethecamps #melbourne pic.twitter.com/DPH2mtDlQ7
— Amnesty Victoria (@Amnesty_VIC) March 20, 2016
"People deserve to feel safe..we will offer sanctuary" Rev Peter Catt @racqld @QldGreens #LetThemStay pic.twitter.com/kT3U9IGgbe
— Kirsten Lovejoy (@lovejoykirsten) March 20, 2016
"You don't stop the boats with child abuse" @sarahinthesen8 #CloseTheCamps #Justice4Refugees pic.twitter.com/tbJc8vJfll
— Jason Ball (@greensjason) March 20, 2016
