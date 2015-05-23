PHOTOS: This new mapping service using pictures taken from the sky shows Australia as you’ve never seen it before

Since 2009, aerial imagery provider nearmap has amassed the support of government bodies, corporate giants and construction companies for its high-resolution imagery technology.

“Nearmap has planes in the sky at any given time in Australia constantly capturing the change and progress of our cities and outskirts in incredible detail,” says Simon Crowther, CEO of nearmap.

So far, nearmap coverage spans across 85% of Australia’s population and has even been used by property developers to monitor the progress of developments such as Barangaroo without having to physically visit the site location.

“We empower property, construction, solar, government agencies and many more, to innovate the way they manage jobs, save time and money.”

Crowther says that companies “cannot rely on out-dated imagery or data” to make informed business decisions.

“Our point of difference can be summed up in three words – current, clear and change.”

Although Crowther says that most of the work is “very analytical”, they “can’t help but be amazed everyday by Australia’s landscapes”.

“Everything looks different from the sky, aerial imagery gives you the opportunity to see the big picture from a new perspective.

“It will never lose its charm to get a glimpse of the coastline from up in the air, to see how the landscape has changed over time, or to discover hidden gems such as a heart drawn on the beach. Every job has its perks, ours consist of admiring breathtaking sceneries.”

Here are some amazing aerial shots by nearmap.

1. Tangalooma, Queensland. 2. Widgiemooltha, Western Australia. 3. Widgiemooltha, Western Australia. 4. Widgiemooltha, Western Australia. 5. Bondi, New South Wales. 6. Laverton, Western Australia. 7. Wollongong, New South Wales. 8. Macmasters Beach, New South Wales. 9. Moreton Island, Queensland. 10. Amity Point, Queensland.

