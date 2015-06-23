PHOTOS: Rupert Murdoch's $84 million new private jet

The Gulfstream G650 has been described by many in the aviation world as the best private jet money can buy.

At $84 million it’s the epitome of luxury air travel, and according to The AFR media mogul Rupert Murdoch is the latest name on the exclusive list of G650 owners, along with Carlyle Group founder David Rubenstein, Multiplex heir Tim Roberts and The Dow Chemical Company CEO Andrew Liveris.

The G650 can climb to 41,000 feet in just 22 minutes, and reach a cruise speed of 956km/h.

In 2013, the G650 set a world record for the fastest certified civilian aircraft to circle the globe, completing a lap in just 41 hours, 7 minutes.

According to The AFR Murdoch’s newest toy left the manufacturing hangar in Georgia on May 15. If the three-year waiting list is anything to go by that means he had to order it back in 2012.

Here’s a look at the G650 in all its glory.

[This slideshow has been adapted from an earlier Business Insider look at the G650 .]

The G650 is the largest purpose-built private jet on the market, and has the tallest, longest, and widest cabin in its class. The aircraft has two Rolls-Royce engines, external cameras, infrared imaging systems and windows in the cockpit big enough to allow the pilots to see the tips of the plane's wings, helpful for navigating on the ground. For $84 million, you get more than a well-equipped cockpit. The G650's cabin is totally luxurious. There's room on board for eight passengers and a crew of four. There's even a separate compartment so a crew member can give passengers privacy and still be comfortable. Buyers choose from 12 different floor plans, and can customise the look of their plane. Naturally, there are several big television screens and an iPhone app can be used to control the screens, as well as things like lighting and opening the shades. The seats can swivel, have foot rests and lie flat for those who want a good night's sleep. The galley is equipped with a water sterilisation system, as well as china, crystal, and flatware for meals. And the bathroom looks nicer than what you find in many city apartments. On top of the luxury amenities, the G650's cabin can be pressurised to 3,000 to 4,000 feet, rather than 8,000, like commercial jets. This makes the flying experience less tiring and even more comfortable. See more on the G650 here.

