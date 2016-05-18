PHOTOS: This insane $27.5 million penthouse in WA could soon be Australia's most expensive apartment

This penthouse has set its sights on a record price. Photo: Supplied.

A $27.5 million penthouse in Perth, Western Australia, is touted to set a new record for the nation’s most expensive apartment.

The huge residence spans 1,900 square metres across two floors, making it the biggest apartment in Australia, featuring six bedroom, eight bathrooms as well as eight parking spots.

The hefty price tag also includes a lap pool, steam room, outdoor spa and gym, as well as incredible views of the city and Claisebrook Cove.

The current record for the country’s most expensive apartment is a penthouse in Melbourne tower, Australia 108, which was sold to a Chinese businessman last year for $25 million.

Just behind is the Bondi Pacific penthouse which was sold for $21 million in 2014.

The WA penthouse is being listed with Brent Compton of Ray White South Perth.

Here’s a tour of the incredible property below.

Welcome to 5/11 Brown Street, East Perth, and what could soon be the most expensive apartment in Australia. Photo: Supplied. The huge penthouse spans 1897 square metres across two levels and is the biggest apartment in Australia. Photo: Supplied. The owner of the penthouse was also the developer, designing the property exclusively for himself. Photo: Supplied. The property is hoping for a record sale price of $27.5 million. Photo: Supplied. The most expensive apartment sold to date was the penthouse at Australia 108 which went for $25 million to a businessman based in China. Photo: Supplied. The penthouse comes with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms as well as eight parking spots. Photo: Supplied. Here's a look inside the custom built home office with its own fireplace... Photo: Supplied. ...and the sound-proofed home cinema room. Photo: Supplied. The lavish penthouse is decorated with art. Photo: Supplied. In case you don't want to take the stairs, you can always opt for the private lift. Photo: Supplied. All the bedrooms are king size and come with ensuites and walk-in wardrobes. Photo: Supplied. All the floors -- and even the towel rails -- in the bathrooms are heated. Photo: Supplied. Fancy a bath? No problem. Photo: Supplied. The penthouse comes with three kitchens as well as maid's quarters. Photo: Supplied. If you don't feel like cooking inside, residents can also head to the balcony where there is a BBQ, pizza oven and outdoor kitchen. Photo: Supplied. Much of the home is controlled via touch pads and smart phones. It also uses a lot LED lighting throughout and has a 5-star energy rating. Photo: Supplied. There's even a temperature-controlled wine cellar. Photo: Supplied. The outside is just as impressive with a 'luxurious Bali-inspired alfresco area with a drop down TV, steam room, outdoor spa bath'. Photo: Supplied. Check out this lap pool. Photo: Supplied. It's only minutes away from Perth's CBD and comes with incredible views of the city, Claisebrook Cove and Crown Casino. Photo: Supplied.

