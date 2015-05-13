PHOTOS: This incredible vehicle from the new Mad Max film has shut down a major road in Sydney

The Mad Max franchise has come to Sydney and this monstrous vehicle is causing a standstill on the roads:

Mad Max: Fury Road promotional shoot in Sydney’s Circular Quay. Photo: Business Insider

Shirtless men braved the morning chill to shoot some promo material atop the “War Rig” for the new film, appropriately titled, “Fury Road”.

The insane armoured truck has been parked on the Cahill Expressway, which has been closed off to cars and pedestrians and will remain so until 1pm. It’s part of a fleet of vehicles from the movie which is currently moving about the city – including a gathering in front of the Opera House — before the film’s premiere tonight.

Here’s some pics tweeted by onlookers and media this morning:

Culture clash! Vehicles from Mad Max movie in front of Sydney Opera House pic.twitter.com/VxEMQ3fFkU — Joel Fox (@1JoelFox1) May 12, 2015

Mad Max comes to Sydney pic.twitter.com/tJYw2gARog — RTEEZ376 (@rudytee376) May 12, 2015

The SMH has a full gallery of pics here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.