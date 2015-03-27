PHOTOS: This huge alligator was caught eating a whole turtle at a Florida golf course

Here’s a reminder of the version of the circle of life which isn’t so easy to digest.

Alligators on golf courses in Florida aren’t unusual. Here’s a huge one at Myakka Pines Golf Club which they’ve named “Goliath”. He found internet fame just over a week ago.

Picture: Facebook/Myakka Pines Golf Club

Goliath became the subject of a lot of media reports calling the pic out as a fake, but if it is, Myakka’s Photoshop team has been busy.

Here’s their latest effort – it’s Goliath again, up to his old tricks. This time he’s crunching down an entire turtle:

Picture: Facebook/Myakka Pines Golf Club

Picture: Facebook/Myakka Pines Golf Club

Myakka Pines’ general manager, Mickie Zada, told The Blaze last week that the pics and the gators are “quite real”.

“They usually move when the golfers approach,” she said. “And we tell golfers to just forget about any golf balls that end up in the water.”

