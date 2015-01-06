PHOTOS: This Guy Allegedly Broke Into A Victorian Bushfire Brigade's HQ Over Christmas And Stole Vital Equipment

Police want to speak with this man. Source: Victoria Police

This is the man Victorian Police want to speak to after a thief allegedly broke into the Homewood CFA shed between December 23 and 26 and stole critical bushfire fighting equipment.

Homewood is between Seymour and Kinglake, where 120 died in 2009’s Black Saturday fires.

Police believe the same person broke into the firefighter’s Homewood Road shed three times, stealing two chainsaws, a water pump, a Warn 4WD recovery kit and the keys to a CFA vehicle.

They released these images of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries. He is described as aged approximately 30-years-old, unshaven, solid build, and wearing a bright fluorescent lime ‘Nike’ brand t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online here.

Security footage of a man seen in the Homewood CFA shed. Source: Victoria Police.

