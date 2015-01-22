This $30 Million Yacht Is Very Luxurious -- And Has Hybrid Engines

New yachts are coming out of shipyards all the time. But few have inspired as much lust in recent memory as the the Columbus Sport 130-ft. Hybrid.

The Columbus was constructed by Palumbo Shipyards of Italy, with the intention is to have as small an impact on the environment as possible.

On the outside, this yacht is beautiful.

But the real innovations are within, including a very unique marine hybrid system.

[An earlier version of this story was written by Travis Okulski.]

Under the sleek exterior, the Columbus Hybrid has some clever tech. So how is a hybrid system achieved in a ship? It cannot utilise regenerative braking like in a car. Instead, hybrid means something a little different here. The ship can turn off its main engines and run solely on generators. Yes, it moves much slower, but the constant RPM of the generators also consumes vastly less fuel than the main engines. The generators power electric motors, so navigation becomes virtually silent. While cruising, the some power from the big engines is stored to power the electric motors. Hence the hybrid system. Along with the hybrid system, there is also a heavy emphasis on the use of aluminium in the construction. Aluminium reduces the weight of the ship, which should then reduce consumption even further. The cruising range of 5,000 nautical miles is nothing to sneeze at. She can fit eight people in three staterooms and a master suite. There is also room for crew and a captain. Decking is teak, and the large windows let in the light and scenery better than other yachts her size. It's a very impressive yacht. These yachts are out of this world... DON'T MISS: These Eramotive Concept Yachts Are Mind-Blowing



