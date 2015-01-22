This $30 Million Yacht Is Very Luxurious -- And Has Hybrid Engines

New yachts are coming out of shipyards all the time. But few have inspired as much lust in recent memory as the the Columbus Sport 130-ft. Hybrid.
The Columbus was constructed by Palumbo Shipyards of Italy, with the intention is to have as small an impact on the environment as possible.
On the outside, this yacht is beautiful.
But the real innovations are within, including a very unique marine hybrid system.
Instead, hybrid means something a little different here. The ship can turn off its main engines and run solely on generators.
Yes, it moves much slower, but the constant RPM of the generators also consumes vastly less fuel than the main engines.
While cruising, the some power from the big engines is stored to power the electric motors. Hence the hybrid system.
Along with the hybrid system, there is also a heavy emphasis on the use of aluminium in the construction.
She can fit eight people in three staterooms and a master suite. There is also room for crew and a captain.
Decking is teak, and the large windows let in the light and scenery better than other yachts her size.
