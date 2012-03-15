PHOTOS: 20 Lamborghinis That Were Destroyed In Car Crashes

Photo: via Wrecked Exotics

As we’ve noted before, many supercar owners are members of the “more money than brains” club.And many members of the club seem to have found their way into the raging bulls from Lamborghini.



However, even if the driver is properly trained, there is still the chance that something they cannot control will go wrong. With Lamborghini and Ferrari in particular, there has been a worrying trend of cars starting on fire for no apparent reason.

In Lamborghini’s case, this has been especially prevalent with its entry level car, the Gallardo.

Our friends at wreckedexotics.com have been compiling these images for years, and now we are able to bring you a look at good Lamborghinis gone bad.

