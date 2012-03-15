PHOTOS: 20 Lamborghinis That Were Destroyed In Car Crashes

As we’ve noted before, many supercar owners are members of the “more money than brains” club.And many members of the club seem to have found their way into the raging bulls from Lamborghini.

However, even if the driver is properly trained, there is still the chance that something they cannot control will go wrong. With Lamborghini and Ferrari in particular, there has been a worrying trend of cars starting on fire for no apparent reason.

In Lamborghini’s case, this has been especially prevalent with its entry level car, the Gallardo.

Our friends at wreckedexotics.com have been compiling these images for years, and now we are able to bring you a look at good Lamborghinis gone bad.

This is one of the first crashes of the legendary Lamborghini Countach.

This Countach suffered some very unfortunate damage when the driver was hit by someone else.

Older Lamborghinis weren't immune to fire, as this shell of a Countach demonstrates.

This accident happened as part of a parking dispute. The Saab ended up on top of the Lambo. We're sure this is one Lamborghini owner that is pleased about Saab's bankruptcy.

Like we said, the Gallardo really has a penchant for starting itself on fire.

This one ignited at a gas station. The results speak for themselves.

This Gallardo did not catch on fire. Instead, it spun and crashed into a bank.

This Gallardo decided that spontaneous combustion was preferable to being crashed into a bank.

A driver of this Gallardo wasn't paying attention and he hit six cars stopped at a red light. He was ok and actually ran from the scene.

This sure looks like a case of a driver running out of talent.

A bride rented this Murcielago for the groom to drive on their wedding day. It doesn't seem it went all that well.

This poor Murcielago had just 500 miles on the odometer before it got into an accident.

A test driver overstepped the bounds of this Murcielago SV.

Hey, look! The Murcielago can catch on fire too!

A 16-year old was driving this Murcielago. Surprised? Neither were we.

This poor Lambo hit a tree at the hands of an inexperienced driver.

The driver crashed into the median on the highway.

Even though the Murcielago is all-wheel drive, the tires make it incapable of being anything but inept on snow.

This brand new Aventador was crashed into a field right after the owner took delivery.

And who could forget the Utah truck driver who won a $300,000 Lamborghini Murcielago LP-640 Roadster in a contest, then immediately crashed it?

Here's more carnage.

