PHOTOS: 20 Lamborghinis That Were Destroyed In Car Crashes

Photo: via Wrecked Exotics
As we’ve noted before, many supercar owners are members of the “more money than brains” club.And many members of the club seem to have found their way into the raging bulls from Lamborghini.
However, even if the driver is properly trained, there is still the chance that something they cannot control will go wrong. With Lamborghini and Ferrari in particular, there has been a worrying trend of cars starting on fire for no apparent reason.
In Lamborghini’s case, this has been especially prevalent with its entry level car, the Gallardo.
Our friends at wreckedexotics.com have been compiling these images for years, and now we are able to bring you a look at good Lamborghinis gone bad.
This accident happened as part of a parking dispute. The Saab ended up on top of the Lambo. We're sure this is one Lamborghini owner that is pleased about Saab's bankruptcy.
A driver of this Gallardo wasn't paying attention and he hit six cars stopped at a red light. He was ok and actually ran from the scene.
A bride rented this Murcielago for the groom to drive on their wedding day. It doesn't seem it went all that well.
Even though the Murcielago is all-wheel drive, the tires make it incapable of being anything but inept on snow.
And who could forget the Utah truck driver who won a $300,000 Lamborghini Murcielago LP-640 Roadster in a contest, then immediately crashed it?
