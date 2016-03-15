PHOTOS: There's now a 9 metre-high mural of Kim Kardashian's nude selfie in Melbourne

Australia is home to the big banana, the big golden guitar, the big merino, the big pineapple and even the big bogan.

In fact, there are estimated to be more than 150 “big things” around the country, in every state.

We even recently added “Forever Marilyn” — an eight metre high, 15 tonne metal statue of Marilyn Monroe in Bendigo — to the list.

But no someone has taken this Australian obsession to the next level.

@kimkardashian A photo posted by lushsux (@lushsux) on Mar 12, 2016 at 1:49am PST

This street mural of Kim Kardashian’s most recent Instagram nude selfie to go viral on the next popped up in Gwynne Street in Cremorne, Melbourne over the weekend.

Street artist “lushsux” is thought to have crafted the artwork after posting the image on their Instagram page.

Since it was painted the street art has attracted a lot of attention locally, and internationally.

GANG GANG GANG GANG GANG A video posted by lushsux (@lushsux) on Mar 14, 2016 at 1:51am PDT

Although, someone took offence and threw paint bombs at the mural a few days later.

Lushsux is also behind a mural featuring Donald Trump’s head, painted last weekend near the new KK addition.

@realdonaldtrump PAINT THAT WALL A photo posted by lushsux (@lushsux) on Mar 13, 2016 at 6:51pm PDT

