PHOTOS: There's a Sydney house for sale with a bomb shelter in the backyard

Air raid bomb shelter at 2 Medusa St, Mosman. (Source: Rob Wild)

SYDNEY — A house for sale in the prestigious Sydney neighbourhood of Mosman has a bomb shelter submerged in the backyard.

The 1920s Californian bungalow featuring four bedrooms, immaculately kept garden and renovated bathroom on Medusa Street seems normal from the front. But out the back is a small bunker with thick concrete walls.

Seller’s agent Belle Property is apparently not envisaging hordes of paranoid buyers, spruiking the unusual feature as a chance for the new owner to have a cellar or aviary.

Current owner Rob Wild told Fairfax Media that his father once tried to knock down the air raid shelter but only managed to make a small dent in the formidable walls.

“It doesn’t do a lot these days,” he told Fairfax. “I’ve never been banished there by my wife or anything.”

The Mosman house is going up for auction on this Saturday with the agent offering price guide of $2.5 million. The median price for a 4-bedroom house in the suburb is $3.6 million, according to Domain.

While rare, it’s not the only Sydney house for sale in recent years with such a structure. In 2013, two properties boasted a bomb shelter in their yards — a bungalow in the harbourside suburb of Greenwich and an extended cottage in the beachside area of North Narrabeen.

