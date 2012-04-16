There's So Much To Love About This Colorado Rockies Walk-Off Home Run

Photo: Root TV

Normally a match-up between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the middle of April wouldn’t register much of a blip on the radar.But after four-and-a-half hours, of which more than an hour was dedicated to a rain delay, Todd Helton stepped to the plate with two outs in the ninth inning, the Rockies down by one, and a chance to send the fans home happy.



And he delivered with his 348th career home run.

On the next few pages, we will break down how it happened.

