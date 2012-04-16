There's So Much To Love About This Colorado Rockies Walk-Off Home Run

Cork Gaines
Todd Helton

Photo: Root TV

Normally a match-up between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the middle of April wouldn’t register much of a blip on the radar.But after four-and-a-half hours, of which more than an hour was dedicated to a rain delay, Todd Helton stepped to the plate with two outs in the ninth inning, the Rockies down by one, and a chance to send the fans home happy.

And he delivered with his 348th career home run.

On the next few pages, we will break down how it happened.

There was still a heavy rain when the bottom of the ninth inning started with the Rockies trailing by one

Leading off the ninth inning, Marco Scutaro took one for the team to get things started

But while it looked scary, the pitch only glanced off his shoulder and he popped right up

But then Jason Giambi popped up for the first out

And Troy Tulowitzki struck out on a bad pitch and the Rockies were down to their final out

Todd Helton had six career walk-off home runs prior to this at bat

He laid off the first pitch which was low

The next pitch was in the same spot and he fouled it off

Despite rain and temperatures in the 40s, this guy doesn't seem to mind. Maybe some adult beverages helped?

The few fans that were left had no idea what was about to happen

Boom!

It didn't take this fan long to realise that Helton had just won the game

We'd say this blast was so high that it brought rain, but it was too late for that

The ball was just barely fair, and just barely cleared the wall

And the party was on

The fan that grabbed the ball was wearing...a Cleveland Indians jacket?

The scrum waits for Helton at home plate

And Helton gets the messy hair treatment

These fans were rewarded for staying so late through the cold and rain

