PHOTOS: The 1920s theatre That's Decaying Above An East Village Bodega

Photo: Kevin Shea Adams

Kevin Shea Adams, a photographer and musician living in New York, recently discovered that the abandoned space above his favourite bodega, East Village Farms on Avenue A, happens to be an old theatre which shut down in the late 1950s (via Gothamist).According to Cinema Treasures, The Hollywood Theatre originally opened in 1926, as the Avenue A Theatre, was operated by RKO Pictures, followed by Loew’s Inc., and was closed in 1959.



The bodega, which used the abandoned theatre as a store room, is closing down on January 31, according to EVGrieve. Adams was able to get inside the theatre and take some pictures; he’s been kind enough to share them with us.

See more of Adams’s work at his website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.