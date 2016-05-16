PHOTOS: The world's biggest plane has landed in Australia

The world’s biggest plane, the Antonov 225 Mriya, has landed in Perth, Australia.

The Ukraine-built aircraft weighing 285,000kg put on a show yesterday with thousands of people turning up to Perth Airport to catch a glimpse of the huge aircraft.

The plane was responsible for delivering a 117 tonne power generator to a mining company in Australia — a shipment handled by transport and logistics company DB Schenker.

The aircraft is 84 metres in length and has a wingspan of 88.4 metres.

It flew out from Prague earlier this week and made several stops in Eurasia and South East Asia including Hyderabad and Kuala Lumpur to refuel.

It was expected to land at Perth Airport at 10am Perth time but delays meant it arrived at 11.50am.

The aircraft is expected to remain in Perth for two days before departing on the 17th of May.

Here’s a closer look at the plane landing.

#AN225 compared to a little old Jetstar plane pic.twitter.com/1O0yu66u0W — Michael Ierace (@MichaelIerace) May 15, 2016

A big plane just landed at Perth airport #AN225 – wow pic.twitter.com/1SPML1M0Rr — Phillip Kemp (@phil_kemp) May 15, 2016

#AN225 coming in to land in Perth pic.twitter.com/wPnRpXZkx2 — Belle Bee (@Aussiebelle1972) May 15, 2016

After much anticipation, the giant of the skies has touched down in Perth. Welcome to Australia #AN225 Mriya! pic.twitter.com/Mm6sKRQgBz — Perth Airport (@PerthAirport) May 15, 2016

