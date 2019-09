PHOTOS: The World Welcomes 2015

As time zones one-by-one bid farewell to 2014, the night skies around the world were lit with explosions of light, marking the start of the new year.

Despite the distance, the time and the varying customs, religions, countries and cultures, much of the world celebrates the occasion the same way – with fireworks.

With the help of the Beautiful Pictures Twitter account and Getty Images, Business Insider has brought you some of the New Year’s Eve fireworks displays from around the world. Enjoy!

Santiago, Chile

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Reykjavik, Iceland

Lisbon, Portugal

Dublin, Ireland

Auckland, New Zealand

Berlin New Years Fireworks, 2015.

Photo: Adam Berry/ Getty.

Stockholm, Sweden

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Venice, Italy

Zurich, Switzerland

Prague, Czech Republic

London, England

London New Years Firework, 2015. Photo: Rob Stothard/ Getty.

Munich, Germany

Seoul, South Korea

Cape Town, South Africa

Happy New Year from Cape Town, South Africa! #NYE #2015 pic.twitter.com/3RhK20aqs9 — Beautiful Pictures (@BEAUTIFULPlCS) December 31, 2014

Vilnius, Lithuania

Athens, Greece

Paris, France

Photo: Aurelien Meunier/ Getty.

Kiev, Ukraine

Istanbul, Turkey

Moscow, Russia

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mumbia, India

Berlin, Germany

Berlin New Years Fireworks, 2015. Photo: Adam Berry/ Getty.

Bangkok, Thailand

Jakarta, Indonesia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Shanghai, China

Tokyo, Japan

Sydney, Australia

Sydney New Years Fireworks, 2015. Photo: Cameron Spencer/ Getty.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.