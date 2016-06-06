Here are the best buildings in Australia this year

Macquarie Shopping Centre. Photo: Supplied.

Macquarie Bank’s highly-lauded renovation of the former Bank of NSW building at 50 Martin Place has received more recognition, taking out the coveted prize for Development of the Year at the 2016 Innovation and Excellence Awards.

The annual awards celebrate the best and most innovative projects and developments across the country.

The 1928 Mac Bank headquarters at 50 Martin Place also won the award for Best Office Development and Best Sustainable Development for existing buildings.

“50 Martin Place is a landmark example of how retrofitting can transform tired old offices into highly-connected, high-performance workplaces without compromising character, charm or contemporary standards of sustainability,” said Property Council of Australia’s chief executive, Ken Morrison.

“The project is an iconic example of adaptive reuse at its best. Sydney had retained a much-loved landmark, while gaining premium modern office space.

The categories span residential and heritage developments, public building as well as retirement and tourism and leisure developments.

Here are the winners:

50 Martin Place. Photo: Supplied.

The development serves as the global headquarters for Macquarie Bank who took over from Commonwealth Bank in 2012. It has won numerous architectural awards since it was built in 1928 including the NSW Architecture Award for Commercial Architecture. It is a six-star Green Star heritage building.

Best Business or Industrial Park: Enterprise Park

Enterprise Park is an industrial estate located north of Perth spanning 182 hectares.

Best Residential Development: Eliza

Eliza is a $70 million development in Sydney’s Elizabeth Street comprising of 19 luxury apartments.

Best Mixed Use Development: East Village

East Village is located in Zetland, Sydney close to Sydney Airport. As well as being a shopping centre, it also includes a gym, medical centre, multiple restaurants and Audi showroom.

Best Shopping Centre Development: Macquarie Centre

Macquarie Shopping Centre. Photo: Supplied.

Macquarie Centre is a development by AMP Capital which spans 138,000 square metres making it the largest suburban shopping centre in Sydney.

Best Tourism and Leisure Development: Ibis Adelaide

The $70 million development of Ibis Adelaide was opened in 2014 and is the largest hotel of its chain in Australia. The interiors feature artworks by graffiti artists and its edgy design can be seen in its use of statement colours and LED lit multi-coloured staircase.

Best Heritage Development: Shrine – Galleries of Remembrance

The Galleries of Remembrance was a $45 million expansion of the Shrine of Remembrance, a war memorial in Melbourne. It turned the cellar or undercroft space into an exhibition space.

Government Leadership: Glen Waverley Station Precinct Ikon Development

Peter Glenane/HiVis Pictures

The $70 million development completed in 2013 in Victoria includes apartments, retail space as well as offices.

Best Retirement Living Development: St Brigid’s Green

This is a boutique retirement and aged care home in Sydney which offers apartments and bedroom suites for retired individuals and couples.

Best Master Planned Community: Franklin

Franklin is a suburb in Canberra’s north spanning 256 hectares and aims to promote housing diversity including detached, multi-unit housing and affordable housing options.

Best Public Building: Dr Chau Chak Wing Building

The building at the University of Technology Sydney is the first building to be designed by famous architect Frank Gehry in Australia. It spans 11 floors and the exterior is reminiscent of a paper bag.

Best Affordable Housing Development: One on Aberdeen

This is a residential apartment development spanning 13 storeys in Western Australia. It includes 161 apartments as well as 550 square metres of commercial space.

Best Sustainable Development – New Buildings: University of Queensland Global Change Institute

This $32 million building is a zero-energy and carbon neutral workplace. It uses LED lighting, is naturally ventilated and uses renewable solar energy sources.

Best Workplace Project: Transgrid

Transgrid, which manages the electricity transmission network in NSW, took out the best workplace project for its collaborative offices in Sydney, NSW. It was designed by Bates Smart who ensured the space would allow for workplace flexibility and increased transparency.

