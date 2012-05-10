PHOTOS: The Weird And Wacky Cars Of China's Capital

Photo: Reader Submission

We were recently able to show you the amazing supercar scene in Zurich, Switzerland.That has led to a debate over what city really has the best collection of interesting rides in the world.



A reader in China sent in an email saying we should consider Beijing as one of the world’s premier cities for car spotting. He has a good point.

With record car sales, a growing economy, and a nascent car culture, China could be shaping worldwide automotive tastes in the coming years. This could actually be a preview of coming attractions.

If you couldn’t guess, the automotive tastes in Beijing are quite a bit different than those of the residents of Zurich. However, there are certainly a number of peculiar cars on the streets that warrant a second look.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.