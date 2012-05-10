PHOTOS: The Weird And Wacky Cars Of China's Capital

Photo: Reader Submission
We were recently able to show you the amazing supercar scene in Zurich, Switzerland.That has led to a debate over what city really has the best collection of interesting rides in the world.
A reader in China sent in an email saying we should consider Beijing as one of the world’s premier cities for car spotting. He has a good point.
With record car sales, a growing economy, and a nascent car culture, China could be shaping worldwide automotive tastes in the coming years. This could actually be a preview of coming attractions.
If you couldn’t guess, the automotive tastes in Beijing are quite a bit different than those of the residents of Zurich. However, there are certainly a number of peculiar cars on the streets that warrant a second look.
Our tipster noted that this Mercedes limo had a Communist Party emblem on the dash and a Police Force licence plate. It was parked outside of a fancy hotel. Seems like an opulent decision for Communist officials.
The VW Jetta is known as the Bora Classic in China. Seems this one has some interesting art on the hood.
An Audi A4 is barely notable, but black Audis are the top choice of government officials and the elite.
Now that's more like it. Here's a Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera with a Maserati GranCabrio right behind it.
This Mercedes C63 is far from stock. It appears that it was modified by Wald from the badges on the rear.
You'll notice that there are no licence plates. Apparently the owner just felt there was no need to register the car, according to our tipster.
It appears the owner of this Chrysler 300 wasn't happy with the original grill. It's a bit out there for us.
Finally, it seems an Audi TT owner went a little overboard and painted this TT a dazzling shade of metallic pink.
