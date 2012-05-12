The Washington Redskins 1932 Throwback Uniform Includes A 'Leather' Helmet

Cork Gaines
Washington Redskins throwback uniform

Photo: Nike.com

When the new Nike NFL uniforms were unveiled last month, only the uniforms of the Seattle Seahawks received an overhaul for the upcoming season. This led to some anticipation that Nike would have more freedom to wield their radical design teams on the alternate and throwback uniforms which were yet to be unveiled.So it is interesting that with the unveiling of the Washington Redskins 80th anniversary throwback uniforms, the most radical part of the uniform is the helmets which include a leather paint job, but which are not made by Nike (although it is certainly possible Nike was involved in the design process).

On the next few pages, we will take a closer look at the 1932 Redskins unis including a closer look at the “leather” helmet.

The colours are darker, and the gold is much different than the modern gold which is more yellow

The numbers are also of a modern design

The patch is similar to one worn by the team in its early history

The inside of the jersey includes a reminder to the players

The helmet has leather-like paint job

In 2010, the Packers tried to simulate a leather helmet by just using plain brown helmets

Clearly these helmets do a much better job of looking like actual leather

Now check out the futuristic Olympic track suits made by Nike

Here Are The New Nike Olympic Track & Field Suits That Were Inspired By Golf Balls

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.