The Washington Redskins 1932 Throwback Uniform Includes A 'Leather' Helmet

When the new Nike NFL uniforms were unveiled last month, only the uniforms of the Seattle Seahawks received an overhaul for the upcoming season. This led to some anticipation that Nike would have more freedom to wield their radical design teams on the alternate and throwback uniforms which were yet to be unveiled.So it is interesting that with the unveiling of the Washington Redskins 80th anniversary throwback uniforms, the most radical part of the uniform is the helmets which include a leather paint job, but which are not made by Nike (although it is certainly possible Nike was involved in the design process).



On the next few pages, we will take a closer look at the 1932 Redskins unis including a closer look at the “leather” helmet.

