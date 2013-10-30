PHOTOS: #ICanHasUberKittens Is The Best PR Stunt We've Seen This Year

In a genius PR-stunt, Uber is celebrating National Cat Day by delivering kittens to feline-lovers in New York, San Francisco, or Seattle for 15 minutes of playtime if they donate $US20 to a local cat shelter.

The problem: there seems to be far too few kitties to go around.

The program runs today from 11am until 4pm local time. These are the kittens we’ve peeped on #ICanHasUberKittens so far:

Demand for #ICanHasUberKittens is very high, but keep trying until 4pm. Checkout @hardcandyshell enjoying the fun: pic.twitter.com/I7rhGTcwLN

