PHOTOS: The surprisingly modest home of billionaire investor Warren Buffett

Billionaire investor and business magnate Warrent Buffett is worth an estimated $66.3 billion.

That makes him the world’s third richest person, according to Forbes.

But the CEO of multinational conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway is surprisingly frugal — when it comes to his living choices.

Buffett, 85, has lived in the same home in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska for the past 50 years, a place he bought for $US31,500 ($42,921) in 1958, according to reports by Domain.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Buffett explained why he hadn’t traded up his humble home for a flashier residence, saying: “If I had to live some other place I’d be fine doing it, but I can’t think of a better place to live than Omaha.”

“It’s very easy to think clearly here. You’re undisturbed by irrelevant factors and the noise generally of business investments,” Buffett said.

“If you can’t think clearly in Omaha, you’re not going to think clearly anyplace.”

Many have taken pictures outside his modest home with comments ranging from “That’s it? I thought it would be bigger”, and “Warren spends money wisely” through to “What a simple man he is”.

The home was built in 1921 and has five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Here’s a look at the home:

