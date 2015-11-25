PHOTOS: The spectacular arrival of 5 cruise ships into Sydney Harbour

Sarah Kimmorley
The P&O cruise ships entering Sydney Harbour. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley.

This morning five P&O cruise ships sailed into Sydney — the first time the cruise company has had its entire fleet in the harbour all at once.

The event made for a spectacular sight that Business Insider was able to capture as the first three ships made their way around the heads.

Here’s a quick look.

This morning at dawn, the five ships created a V formation off Sydney Heads before sailing individually into the harbour between 6.15am and 8am.

Around 7am, the third cruise ship was rounding the Sydney heads.

The Manly ferry looked small in comparison to the large passenger ships.

In the fleet is the Pacific Dawn, the Pacific Jewel and the Pearl...

Joined by the two newest and smallest members of the fleet, the Pacific Aria and Pacific Eden.

Tugs nestled either side of the massive ships, while spectators took to the water in their own vessels to watch the event.

Together the ships have room for nearly 9000 passengers.

Once they have arrived they will dock at the Overseas Passenger Terminal in Circular Quay, White Bay cruise terminal, Athol Bay, Garden Island and Point Piper.

Cruising is now worth $3.2 billion annually in Australia. The industry hit one million passengers for the first time last season, six years ahead of expectations.

Read more about the ships' arrivals here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.