PHOTOS: The spectacular arrival of 5 cruise ships into Sydney Harbour

The P&O cruise ships entering Sydney Harbour. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley.

This morning five P&O cruise ships sailed into Sydney — the first time the cruise company has had its entire fleet in the harbour all at once.

The event made for a spectacular sight that Business Insider was able to capture as the first three ships made their way around the heads.

Here’s a quick look.

This morning at dawn, the five ships created a V formation off Sydney Heads before sailing individually into the harbour between 6.15am and 8am.

