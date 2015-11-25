PHOTOS: The spectacular arrival of 5 cruise ships into Sydney Harbour

This morning five P&O cruise ships sailed into Sydney — the first time the cruise company has had its entire fleet in the harbour all at once.
The event made for a spectacular sight that Business Insider was able to capture as the first three ships made their way around the heads.
Here’s a quick look.
This morning at dawn, the five ships created a V formation off Sydney Heads before sailing individually into the harbour between 6.15am and 8am.
Tugs nestled either side of the massive ships, while spectators took to the water in their own vessels to watch the event.
Once they have arrived they will dock at the Overseas Passenger Terminal in Circular Quay, White Bay cruise terminal, Athol Bay, Garden Island and Point Piper.
Cruising is now worth $3.2 billion annually in Australia. The industry hit one million passengers for the first time last season, six years ahead of expectations.
