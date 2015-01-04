PHOTOS: The Sampson Flat Fire Rages On, 12 Homes Destroyed And 20 More Feared For

Sarah Kimmorley

The South Australian premier has confirmed that 12 homes have been lost and 20 more are feared for as firefighters continue battle the Sampson Flat fire near Adelaide.

The CFS says the fire is continuing to burn and is particularly concerning in the areas near Humbug Scrub and Cudlee Creek.

“The entire fire perimeter of the Sampson Flat fire has pockets of free burning fuel; crews are actively patrolling and dealing with the fire edge. The uncontrolled fire is burning in scrub and grass,” the CFS says.

Premier Jay Weatherill flew by helicopter over the 11,000 hectares of fire-affected area today and said many houses are still under direct threat but did not specify where.

“This is obviously enormously distressing to the people concerned,” he said.
“We’ll take every effort to try to reach those people become aware before they return to their homes.”

13 CFS volunteers have been injured while fighting the blaze and 22 residents have reported minor injuries including smoke inhalation.

Weatherill confirmed no-one has been reported missing.

Earlier today, Country Fire Service chief officer Greg Nettleton said the wind changes and extreme weather are making it difficult to contain the blaze which may not be under control until early next week.

All efforts are now focused on bringing the fire under control before Wednesday, when more hot and windy weather is forecast.

Here are some photos showing the devastating effect the fire is having on the land and residents in South Australia.

Now read: South Australia Braces For A Third Day Of Devastating Bushfires, Unlikely To Be Contained Until Next Week

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.