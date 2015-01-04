PHOTOS: The Sampson Flat Fire Rages On, 12 Homes Destroyed And 20 More Feared For

The South Australian premier has confirmed that 12 homes have been lost and 20 more are feared for as firefighters continue battle the Sampson Flat fire near Adelaide.

The CFS says the fire is continuing to burn and is particularly concerning in the areas near Humbug Scrub and Cudlee Creek.

“The entire fire perimeter of the Sampson Flat fire has pockets of free burning fuel; crews are actively patrolling and dealing with the fire edge. The uncontrolled fire is burning in scrub and grass,” the CFS says.

Premier Jay Weatherill flew by helicopter over the 11,000 hectares of fire-affected area today and said many houses are still under direct threat but did not specify where.

“This is obviously enormously distressing to the people concerned,” he said.

“We’ll take every effort to try to reach those people become aware before they return to their homes.”

13 CFS volunteers have been injured while fighting the blaze and 22 residents have reported minor injuries including smoke inhalation.

Weatherill confirmed no-one has been reported missing.

Earlier today, Country Fire Service chief officer Greg Nettleton said the wind changes and extreme weather are making it difficult to contain the blaze which may not be under control until early next week.

All efforts are now focused on bringing the fire under control before Wednesday, when more hot and windy weather is forecast.

Here are some photos showing the devastating effect the fire is having on the land and residents in South Australia.

Northern flank of #SAFires at Kersbrook. Some of 270 firefighters working here to contain #SampsonFlat fire @abcnews pic.twitter.com/Y9yyaSwCV5 — Melissa Clarke (@Clarke_Melissa) January 3, 2015

This is the #SampsonFlat fire from 3000ft. It has to be seen to be believed. Right on the edge of Adelaide. Scary. pic.twitter.com/83RCxStRLK — Colin James (@ColinJamesTiser) January 3, 2015

.@ColinJamesTiser: Adelaide Hills fire fearsome beast which could take days to tame http://t.co/dMczAF6Ob4 pic.twitter.com/xX4BjWpmF1 — Colin James (@ColinJamesTiser) January 3, 2015

12 homes now confirmed lost, fears another 20 are also gone. This home destroyed in Humbug Scrub @9NewsAdel #SAFires pic.twitter.com/7jIH4wMyLZ — Alice Monfries (@alicemonfries) January 3, 2015

The tally of devastated homes growing as assessment teams get access.This 1 lost in Humbug Scrub @9NewsAdel #SAFires pic.twitter.com/wlhduFSGX6 — Alice Monfries (@alicemonfries) January 3, 2015

Light winds making for more favourable firefighting conditions tonight.Inglewood blaze contained @9NewsAdel #SAFires pic.twitter.com/ie60jBjtk6 — Alice Monfries (@alicemonfries) January 3, 2015

Another home lost near #Kersbrook this one on Checker Hill Rd. Reports of more in the area @9NewsAdel #SAfires pic.twitter.com/Hx9CBGpxst — Alice Monfries (@alicemonfries) January 3, 2015

Heartbreaking. This little guy hanging in there off Kersbrook Rd @9NewsAdel #bushfire pic.twitter.com/KFRls2Uo3N — Alice Monfries (@alicemonfries) January 3, 2015

Another home destroyed in the #Kersbrook #bushfire The occupant escaped as the windows exploded @9NewsAdel pic.twitter.com/ukg6ev6EYc — Alice Monfries (@alicemonfries) January 2, 2015

All that remains of one of the homes lost in the Kersbrook #bushfire @9NewsAdel pic.twitter.com/W59cB2lOtD — Alice Monfries (@alicemonfries) January 2, 2015

Just got dumped on by a water bomber at Humbug Scrub in #AdelaideHills @abcnews pic.twitter.com/duo4E42YeG — Nicola Gage (@Nicola_Gage) January 4, 2015

Fire front gaining pace towards homes at Humbug Scrub in #AdelaideHills @abcnews pic.twitter.com/J7SanEGeJF — Nicola Gage (@Nicola_Gage) January 4, 2015

Tough conditions for fire crews battling fire front in #AdelaideHills. They're doing an amazing job. @abcnews pic.twitter.com/Nss16ywRHY — Nicola Gage (@Nicola_Gage) January 4, 2015

Farm fire units puts out blaze on side of road near Kersbrook in #AdelaideHills @abcnews pic.twitter.com/O9cU0cIobp — Nicola Gage (@Nicola_Gage) January 3, 2015

Fire burns close to this home near Cudlee Creek in the Adelaide Hills. #sabushfires pic.twitter.com/MTCrWzZXCo — Nick Dole (@NicholasDole) January 3, 2015

This house at Cudlee Creek probably had no chance. @abcnewsAdelaide pic.twitter.com/hwDl5ZwHxY — Tom Fedorowytsch (@tomfed) January 3, 2015

Residents fleeing Gumeracha have fought spot fires. One man has gone back in against advice to find his horses. pic.twitter.com/dWxz3zRcba — Tom Fedorowytsch (@tomfed) January 3, 2015

