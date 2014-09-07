PHOTOS: The Powerful Truck Explosion Which Injured 8 People In Queensland

A truck disintegrated when the 50 tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertilizer it was carrying exploded after a road accident.
Eight people were injured in the blast late Friday including four firemen, a policeman and two motorists who had stopped to help at the accident.
And two fire trucks were also extensively damaged.
There is a two kilometre exclusion zone around the blast site 30 kms from Charleville in Queensland’s south-west, the ABC reported.
The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service (QFRS) says all injuries were non-life threatening but two firemen were still in hospital.
