PHOTOS: The Powerful Truck Explosion Which Injured 8 People In Queensland

PHOTO: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services

A truck disintegrated when the 50 tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertilizer it was carrying exploded after a road accident.

Eight people were injured in the blast late Friday including four firemen, a policeman and two motorists who had stopped to help at the accident.

And two fire trucks were also extensively damaged.

There is a two kilometre exclusion zone around the blast site 30 kms from Charleville in Queensland’s south-west, the ABC reported.

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service (QFRS) says all injuries were non-life threatening but two firemen were still in hospital.

Photo: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services

