These Photos Show How The Advertising Elite Celebrated 'The One Show' Awards

Ad execs mingled with George Takei earlier this week as they gathered in Lincoln centre to attend “The One Show.”



The “Star Trek” lead hosted the advertising awards that celebrated the best creative work of the year, which included everything from animations acting out “Dumb Ways to Die” to a chunky child catching his parents in an intimate moment for a Ragu ad.

In case your invitation for the One Club-hosted event got lost in the mail, here are some photos from the awards.

