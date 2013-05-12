These Photos Show How The Advertising Elite Celebrated 'The One Show' Awards

Ad execs mingled with George Takei earlier this week as they gathered in Lincoln centre to attend “The One Show.”
The “Star Trek” lead hosted the advertising awards that celebrated the best creative work of the year, which included everything from animations acting out “Dumb Ways to Die” to a chunky child catching his parents in an intimate moment for a Ragu ad.
In case your invitation for the One Club-hosted event got lost in the mail, here are some photos from the awards.
The One Club decided to hold the award show at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln centre. People showed up en masse.
OK Go has actually done really awesome ads for the Chevy Sonic in which band members destroyed 288 guitars, 55 pianos, and 1,157 homemade instruments.
Here's BFG9000's Gerry Graf, Danny Gonzalez, David Suarez, and Eric Kallman with their awards for the spot.
Everyone had a good time at the show. Rock star that he is, Kulash took photos with unnamed women during cocktail hour.
And Amusement Park Entertainment's Jimmy Smith (centre) was all smiles with BBDO's JD Michaels after the ceremony.
Wieden + Kennedy creative Craig Allen (far right) was a judge for the awards, so winners could thank him for their prizes.
Another person who deserved thanks for the festivities was One Club CEO Mary Warlick. Here she is pictured with George Takei.
